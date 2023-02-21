Plainfield man accused of battering pregnant woman, police say

A Plainfield man was arrested after he was accused of brutally attacking a pregnant woman in Joliet, police said.

At 7:33 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Raynor Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they learned Donzel Williamson, 27, of Plainfield, had battered a woman who was about three months pregnant.

Williamson had thrown the woman to the ground and kicked her in the stomach multiple times, English said. Williamson then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The woman was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

English said the woman was in stable condition and the condition of the unborn child is unknown.

About 9 p.m. on Monday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Malibu in the 300 block of Dewey Street for a headlight violation, English said.

Williamson was identified as the driver of the vehicle and he was placed into custody on charges of domestic battery and aggravated battery, English said.

Williamson further cited for improper lighting, operating motor vehicle while suspend for non-insurance and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, he said.

Williamson was booked into the Will County jail at 11:11 p.m. on Monday.