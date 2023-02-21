Officers find loaded gun in Joliet ex-con’s vehicle, police say

A man convicted of aggravated battery with a firearm in 2005 was arrested in Joliet last week following a traffic stop where officers found a loaded handgun in a vehicle he was driving, police said.

About 11:40 p.m. on Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a Buick Enclave near East Clay Street and North Eastern Avenue for disobeying a stop sign, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers identified Rashad Jordan, 36, of Joliet, as the driver of the vehicle, English said.

Officers saw open alcohol containers inside the vehicle, along with a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat, English said. The serial number on the handgun appeared to have been defaced, he said.

Jordan was placed into custody without incident and the vehicle was towed from the scene, English said.

Jordan was booked into the Will County jail on charges of unlawful use of weapons and unlawful possession of a firearm with defaced identification marks.

Jordan’s bond was set at $125,000.

On Sept. 22, 2005, Jordan pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm, according to court records. Several months later, Jordan was sentenced to serve 18 years in prison.

The offense occurred on Nov. 19, 2004,l in Joliet.

On March 6, 2020, Jordan was released from prison on parole, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.