SWAT team called to New Lenox Township shooting incident, police say

A SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called to a New Lenox Township residence after a woman said she was trapped inside with an intoxicated, suicidal ex-boyfriend who had fired off a rifle, police said.

About 11:43 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a residence in the 15700 block of Maple Road for a gun complaint, according to Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles.

Deputies were advised Joshua James, 34, of New Lenox, had shot a rifle off outside of the residence, Jungles said. James’ ex-girlfriend told a 911 dispatcher that James was intoxicated, suicidal and threatened to shoot himself, he said.

“The complainant advised the 911 center that she was trapped inside of the residence with [James], and she was using a door to hold [James] away from her,” Jungles said.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman, who was able to safely leave the residence, Jungles said.

On the large property were three separate residences and the woman’s parents’ home was located on the southwest side, the woman’s home was on the northeast side and a trailer home was just north of the woman’s home, he said.

Deputies who arrived on scene had assisted in the evacuation of four people, including a small child, from the residences on the property, Jungles said. Responding deputies then established a perimeter around a residence, he said.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and crisis negotiators were summoned to the scene, he said. When they arrived, they took over command of the operation.

Deputies determined James had a valid warrant for failure to appear in court in a drug case, Jungles said. The warrant carried a $250,000 bond.

After several hours of negotiating with James, he peacefully surrendered to Will County Sheriff’s Office personnel and he was taken into custody without incident, Jungles said.

About 11 a.m. on Sunday, James was booked into the Will County jail on probable cause of reckless discharge of a firearm and obstructing a police officer. Court records as of Monday have not yet shown formal charges against James.