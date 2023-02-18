Joliet mayoral race coming into focus

Mayor Bob O’Dekirk pointed to growing city revenue, big projects and new business in Joliet, making a case for reelection while making his State of the City speech this week.
O’Dekirk produced graphics showing an upward climb in sales taxes, hotel taxes, building permit fees and more comparing where the city stood at the end of 2022 to where it was when he first became mayor in 2015.
“These are great numbers you cannot dispute,” O’Dekirk told the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which sponsors the annual State of the City speech. “The city has done very well.”
How much his two opponents in the mayoral campaign – businessman Terry D’Arcy and community advocate Tycee Bell – want to dispute O’Dekirk’s case may be shown Saturday morning, when the three appear for a mayoral candidates forum.
The forum is from 10 a.m. to noon at 1705 Richards St., the offices for the National Hook-Up of Black Women Joliet Chapter. The chapter is sponsoring the forum with the Joliet NAACP and African American Business Association of Will County.
When interviewed Friday about the case made by the mayor this week, D’Arcy said business growth in Joliet has been due more to the expansion of the Chicago region to Will County than policies at the mayor’s office.
“We were at the right place at the right time,” D’Arcy said. “The next big growth area is Will County.”
Joliet at times has been the beneficiary of projects brought to the city through the Will County Center for Economic Development, he said.
D’Arcy said O’Dekirk in some cases takes credit for things that would have happened anyway, including increases in home values and the city’s overall assessed valuation of property.
“It’s gone up each year since I’ve been mayor,” O’Dekirk said of the city’s equalized assessed valuation in his speech, noting it has risen 54%.
“What hasn’t gone up since 2009 and 2010?” D’Arcy said Friday. “You can’t take credit for inflation.”
Bell could not be reached for comment on the mayor’s State of the City speech.
O’Dekirk is unlikely to shy away from his position that Joliet is growing because of what he called an “ultra-aggressive approach” at City Hall in attracting businesses such as the Lion Electric bus and truck factory and pushing for infrastructure improvements such as the Houbolt Road bridge.
He didn’t flinch on the controversial NorthPoint Development project in his remarks to the chamber group.
“NorthPoint is a billion-dollar investment,” O’Dekirk said. “It represents 20 years of union construction jobs and tens of thousands of jobs on the inside.”
O’Dekirk included NorthPoint on a list of major accomplishments, telling the chamber it reflected “things that people said could not be done that are being done.”