Joliet man sentenced to 5 years in prison for 2019 fatal pedestrian crash

A man was sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in a crash more than three years ago that resulted in the death of a 36-year-old man in Joliet.

Samuel Byrd, 34, of Joliet, had been charged with aggravated driving under the influence in the June 6, 2019, crash that killed a pedestrian named Alex Dauzvardis, 36. Byrd was not arrested until a year after the charges were filed.

After more than two years since Byrd’s arrest, he had pleaded guilty to the offense that led to the death of Dauzvardis, according to Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

“Samuel Byrd deliberately got behind the wheel of his truck and drove that morning, despite having been drinking alcohol and engaging in drug use throughout the night and into the early morning hours,” Glasgow said in a statement.

Glasgow said Byrd’s actions “tragically ended the life of a father, brother, and son who was simply minding their own business and walking down the street.

“Sadly, no amount of time in prison can make up for the loss of his life or repair the wounds to his family and loved ones,” Glasgow said.

The incident occurred about 4 a.m. on June 6, 2019, when Byrd was driving the truck that struck and killed Dauzvardis as he was walking to work in the area of West Park Front Street and Park Drive in Joliet, according to Glasgow’s office.

Officers pronounced Dauzvardis dead at the scene.

Byrd initially fled the scene after hitting Dauzvardis with his truck and returned on foot nearly 14 minutes later, according to Glasgow’s office.

Byrd submitted to testing, which showed his blood-alcohol concentration was above the legal limit, according to Glasgow’s office. Byrd’s urine showed he ingested cocaine as well as marijuana.

Dauzvardis’ obituary said he held jobs in various positions ranging from construction to health and fitness. He was also the father of two daughters.