Girls basketball: Red-hot Lincoln-Way Central drops rival Lincoln-Way East en route to Class 4A regional title

NEW LENOX — Just after Christmas this season, the Lincoln-Way Central girl’s basketball team record stood at 8-7.
Yes, the Knights had played good competition but that record wasn’t what they wanted. So they started winning.
A lot.
Now, the Knights have won 11 straight and 16 of their last 18 games. They have also won something else: the championship of their own Class 4A regional with a 59-44 victory over district rival Lincoln-Way East on Thursday in New Lenox.
Azyah Newson-Cole scored a game-high 21 points to pace Lincoln-Way Central (24-9) to its second straight regional title. The Knights will face Homewood-Flossmoor, a 56-31 winner over Sandburg on Thursday, in the second sectional semifinal Tuesday at Romeoville. Before last season, the Knights hadn’t won a regional since capturing back-to-back ones in 2007 and 2008. It was their 12th regional title since 1983 but only the fourth since 1999.
“I’d say the biggest difference is that we hold each other accountable,” Newson-Cole said of what turned the corner for the Knights. “We didn’t know our identity at the start of the season. We just had to listen to coach (Dave Campanile) and trust the process.
“Tonight we had to come out hard, especially since East is our rival.”
That’s what the Knights did as Newson-Cole, a senior guard, scored five points in a 7-0 run to start the game. Lincoln-Way East (21-11) got on the board when guard Maddie Yacobozzi (10 points, 7 rebounds) converted a three-point play with 5:17 left in the opening quarter. But senior guard Kiera Hunt (12 points) scored eight points in a 10-0 run that extended the lead to 17-3. It was 17-6 after one quarter.
“We routinely have had three players in double digits,” Campanile said. “Kiera Hunt is a senior and really stepped up for us.”
Two free throws by guard Lilly Dockemeyer (10 points) to open the second quarter made it 17-8. But that was as close as the Griffins, who don’t have any seniors, would get. Four different players scored as the Knights answered with another 10-0 run to push the lead back to 19. It was 32-14 at halftime.
Lincoln-Way East, which reached the 20-win mark for the first time since 2018, had one brief 9-3 offensive burst in the third quarter to draw within 39-23. But playing without 6-foot-5 post player, Hayven Smith, who fractured her left foot in practice last week, the Griffins just never found a sustained offense. It was 45-25 after three.
In the meantime, 6-foot junior forward Lina Panos (16 points, 11 rebounds) scored 10 points in the second half to help the Knights. Panos tore the ACL in her right knee in last season’s sectional semifinal. She was out until Jan. 17 of this season and her return has helped Lincoln-Way Central continue its winning ways.
“It’s just been playing together,” Panos said her team’s improved play. “We just have great chemistry and we know how to play well together. We all talk really well out there now and we all pick each other up.
“It was huge to get out like we did. We had to come out strong and continue to push the lead.”
The Knights rallied from an 18-point first-half deficit and won the regular season meeting between the two teams, 59-56 in overtime on Dec. 6 in Frankfort. Lincoln-Way East was hoping to flip that and rally in the second half but never got closer than the final score.
A 3-pointer by guard Lana Kerley, who finished with a team-high 14 points, which would have cut the lead to 15 with just over six minutes to play was waved off as a foul was called away from the ball. Kerley, one of seven juniors to go along with three sophomores on the Griffins roster, got a bloody lip in the first quarter. She was heading to the hospital after the game for possible stitches. But since she plays Irish football in the offseason, she is used to that.
“This hurts more than my lip,” Kerley said of the loss. “But the whole team is back next year and I expect us to go far.”
So does Griffin coach Jim Nair.
“We played very good zone defense throughout the year but we had some major breakdowns tonight,” Nair said. “But credit (the Knights). Azyah did a good job controlling the game. We went to a man defense and we haven’t done that too often. But credit to our girls for hanging in there.
“We should have everyone return. We just have to work hard over the summer and we’ll be back.”
But that is next year and this season is still going for the Knights, who had most of their team back from last year.
“This is a credit to the girls for weathering the storm early,” Campanile said of the season. “We beefed up our schedule early with hopes that it would pay off and this group handled it. We had a big win over Loyola and the girls believed. We’ve won 16 of 18 and they worked hard to come through.”