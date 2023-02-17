Girls basketball: Knight, Pietrzyk help lift Providence into sectionals

NEW LENOX – In the end, the difference in Thursday’s 3A regional final between Providence Catholic and Lemont wasn’t either of the school’s senior stars. The 30 points of the Celtics’ Annalise Pietrzyk and the career-high 34 of Lemont’s Bella Kedryna effectively canceled each other out.
The determining factor in Providence’s 68-48 victory was Molly Knight, the Celtics’ sophomore guard. She scored 17 points, running the offense and helping lead the defensive effort that bottled up Lemont at half-court on enough occasions to make the final quarter academic and run the Celtics’ record to 23-10.
“Ball pressure, they can’t really handle it,” Knight said of Lemont (18-11). “It made it harder for them to run their offense.”
“We’ve been playing pretty tough D all year and I just felt we couldn’t let them run their offense all the way up,” Providence coach Eileen Copenhaver said. “We tried to put pressure from (three-quarter court) on.”
It worked. The visitors never got closer than eight points from halfway through the second quarter on. And the lioness’ share of even getting that close came down to Kedryna, who played valiantly throughout.
“Bella’s an insanely special player, and one of the best parts about her is you can push her to be better,” Lemont coach Tracy Rainey said.
Kedryna, like Pietrzak the MVP in her league, wanted to deflect her success on her teammates.
“We knew we had to come out and fight,” Kedryna said. “We worked our butts off. I genuinely cannot have asked for a single ounce more effort from any one of our players.”
Because of Providence’s pressure, Lemont looked hurried, the result of being harried.
“That’s what really sparked our offense, getting stops like that; it gave us energy on the floor,” Pietrzak said.
It carried over to the attack. Pietrzak was 5 of 9 from 3-point range and also found a way to the basket a half-dozen times.
“It’s hard to box-and-one or completely double or face-guard her because the support she has around her is pretty phenomenal,” Rainey said. “Hats off to her. She found ways to score.”
Knight, who fed Pietrzak passes on a regular basis, said, “She never stops pushing. She’s always bringing everyone else up.”
In next week’s sectional at Glenbard South, Providence plays the winner of Friday night’s Kaneland-Sycamore game. The Celtics were knocked out of last year’s playoffs by Sycamore, so if that matchup comes about, Copenhaver will need only to put the final score on the whiteboard for motivation.