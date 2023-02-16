Joliet woman briefly placed on home detention in fatal DUI crash case

A Joliet woman was temporarily placed on home detention, but will still have to serve three years in prison for driving under the influence in a 2016 crash that led to the death of a Plainfield man, according to prosecutors.

On Wednesday, Judge Dave Carlson signed an order to place Kathy Molitor, 64, of Joliet, on home detention until her next court date on March 29. Molitor was released from the Will County jail the same day.

While Carlson sentenced Molitor to serve three years in prison, he did not order Molitor to go to prison right away as he wanted an evaluation of Molitor’s medical issues.

During Molitor’s sentencing hearing, her attorney, Jim Ryan, raised concerns about his client’s work-related head injury that could be made worse by incarceration.

Molitor pleaded guilty Jan. 5 to aggravated driving while under the influence in a Sept. 18, 2016 crash that resulted in the death of Jaime Mendez, 36, of Plainfield.

Molitor faced between three to 14 years in prison for the offense.

Carlson sentenced Molitor to the minimum prison sentence after he spoke of his constraints in sentencing based on Illinois law and past appellate court rulings.

He also brought up concerns about giving a sentence that may lead to a successful appeal from Molitor, thus bringing her case back to his courtroom over and over again.

Carlson’s sentencing order requires Molitor to serve 85% of a 3-year prison sentence. She will receive 44 days credit for time served while incarcerated.

While Carlson’s order to send Molitor to prison is stayed – or postponed – for now, she will have to serve three years in prison, according to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

While on home detention, Molitor cannot consume alcohol or unprescribed medication. She must also be placed on device known as Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitoring. Molitor is only allowed to leave her home for medical, religious or legal purposes.