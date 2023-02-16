Joliet plans to renew security contract at Gateway

The private company that provides security at the Joliet Gateway Center likely will continue to do so through 2026 at a price of $1.2 million.

The Joliet City Council will vote Tuesday on the contract for Allied Universal Security Systems, the low bidder among four companies that sought the job.

The council’s Public Service Committee earlier this month recommended approval of the Allied contract, which totals $1,237,088.

Allied has provided unarmed security service at the city’s downtown train station since 2018 and added the bus depot when it opened last year.

City staff has recommended that Joliet stick with Allied.

It’s important that commuters are familiar with the security staff at Gateway, city Public Assets Manager Brent Fraser told the Public Service Committee on Feb. 6.

“Allied services is often the face of Joliet, and it’s imperative that we have faces that represent Joliet in a positive and friendly way,” Fraser said. “I believe Allied has done that.”

All bids were above the city’s estimate that the contract would cost $976,000.

The other three bids for the job were: Gamma Team Security, $1,357,476; Securitas Security Services, $1,457,301; and Bensord Protection Group, $1,585,931.

The city would pay the Allied contract in annual installments.