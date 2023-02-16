Boys basketball: Evergreen Park’s 3-point barrage buries Providence Catholic

NEW LENOX – With one of its top scorers, Zinn Amos, out because of illness and two of the others having an off night, Wednesday night’s game against Evergreen Park was going to be tough for Providence Catholic.
Add to that the fact that Evergreen Park shot 16 of 35 from 3-point range, and it was a recipe for the Mustangs’ 63-35 win over the Celtics in Providence’s final game before starting Class 3A regional postseason play next week at Kankakee against the host school.
Both teams struggled to get going offensively early, but Evergreen Park soon dialed it in from behind the 3-point line. The Celtics (12-18) got a steal and layup from Cooper Eggert to pull to within 8-7 in the final two minutes of the first quarter.
But that was as close as Providence got. Evergreen Park’s Ulises Cardenas, who scored 15 points, sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a putback by the Celtics’ Kyle Lipke (6 points, 7 rebounds) before Evergreen Park’s Nolan Sexton closed the first with a 3-pointer. Evergreen Park hit five 3′s in the first quarter en route to a 17-9 lead, then hit four more in the second quarter and took a 30-15 lead into halftime.
“We came out a little flat with our energy level,” Providence coach Kyle Murphy said. “We struggled to get going offensively to start.
“We knew that Evergreen had some good shooters. Some of those were real deep 3′s, but some were contested, too. Tip your hats to them for shooting it the way they did.”
The Celtics’ offensive struggles continued without Amos. Colin Moran and Seth Cheney, two of the biggest offensive producers this season, were held to only two points each. Eggert led Providence with eight points, while Zach Ford added seven. Cardenas led three Mustangs in double figures, as Lonnie Mosley had 13 and Sexton added 11.
“We got a lot of good looks at the basket, but we didn’t finish,” Murphy said. “We didn’t take the ball strong to the basket. We only shot three free throws all game. That tells me that we weren’t going strong to the rim.”
The Celtics opened the second half on an 8-3 run, getting a pair of baskets from Lipke and one each from Cheney and Eggert. But Evergreen Park outscored Providence 12-4 the rest of the period to keep the lead intact entering the fourth, when both coaches were able to get all of their players on the floor.
“It’s on to regionals now,” Murphy said. “This isn’t the way we wanted to tune up for the regional, but we just have to flush this one and forget about it.
“Everyone is 0-0 now. It’s the best time of the year.”