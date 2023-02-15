Girls basketball: Providence has no trouble getting past IMSA in Class 3A regional semifinal

NEW LENOX – It didn’t take long for Providence Catholic to take a lead in Tuesday night’s 61-16 win over Illinois Math & Science Academy in the Class 3A Providence Catholic Regional.
In fact, it took no time at all.
IMSA packed the wrong uniforms for the game and was wearing white rather than the dark color called for since it was the lower seed.
By rule, a technical foul was called, giving Providence two free throws before the clock started. Annalise Pietrzyk made both shots, and the Celtics (23-10) led 2-0 before the game officially started. Providence found some green mesh practice jerseys for IMSA to wear over their uniforms so the teams weren’t confused as to who was on which team.
It was all Celtics, all game.
Providence raced out to a 7-0 lead as Gabi Bednar, who led all scorers with 16 points, hit a 3-pointer and had a fast-break layup.
After IMSA’s Nataliya Stewart scored, Pietrzyk (15 points) hit back-to-back 3-pointers for the Celtics and Elaina Utz (eight points) capped the first-quarter scoring with a basket off an assist from Bednar, giving Providence a 15-2 lead.
“We wanted to stay sharp tonight,” Pietrzyk said. “We haven’t had a game in about a week, and we had this one to get ready for the regional championship.
“We worked the ball around on offense to get the highest percentage shot, and our defense did a good job of getting our offense going by letting us get some transition baskets.”
IMSA began to find the range from the field in the second quarter, getting 3-pointers from Ava Gonzalez (team-high seven points), Stewart and Rhea Shah. Providence got a pair of 3-pointers from both Bednar and Sydney Spencer (six points), with Pietrzyk adding another. Utz got a layup and steal just before the buzzer to send Providence into halftime with a 38-13 lead.
The Celtics substituted liberally in the second half, and each player got to see significant minutes. That included three players – Katelin Navarre, Abbey O’Brien, and Cara Kucharski – who were brought up from the JV team for the postseason.
“It was nice to see everyone play,” Pietrzyk said. “Especially the girls that came up from the JV team. They were able to get into a postseason game, which was nice.
“I am excited to be playing for a regional championship at home. I hope we have a big turnout because it’s going to be an intense game.”
The Celtics take on the winner of Tuesday night’s late semifinal between Lemont and St. Francis for the title at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Providence’s defense did not allow a point in the third quarter and the Celtics took a 54-13 lead into the fourth.
“We played IMSA last year, and I don’t care what their record is this year, they are much improved from what we saw last year,” Providence coach Eileen Copenhaver said. “We just wanted to focus on what we wanted to do. That was to stay in front of them on defense and get out in transition when we could.
“I was happy that everyone got a chance to play. For some of these girls, it was their first time playing a varsity game. They did a good job of sharing the ball when they got in there. No one was being selfish and wanting to be the one who scored. They all shared the ball and made the passes to get the open shots.”