Plainfield man accused of battering, choking woman: cops

A Plainfield man was arrested after he was accused of battering and choking a woman, police said.

At 11:03 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of North Larkin Avenue for a domestic disturbance, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they learned Daniel Montejano, 41, of Plainfield, had battered a woman, he said.

Montejano was in the driver’s seat of his vehicle and speaking to the woman, who was outside of the vehicle, English said.

Montejano grew angry, pulled the woman inside the vehicle from the passenger side and choked her until she was not able to breath, English said.

“The victim was able to break free and Montejano fled the area in the vehicle,” English said.

Montejano was placed into custody at 10 a.m. on Monday, after he arrived at the Joliet Police Department to speak to officers about the incident, English said.

Montejano was booked into the Will County jail at 11:15 a.m. on Monday.