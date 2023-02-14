Nashville homicide suspect found at acquaintance’s residence in Joliet: cops

It’s not clear why a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Nashville, Tennessee, ended up in Joliet but he was apparently at the residence of an acquaintance, police said.

About 11 p.m. on Friday, Joliet police assisted Nashville police with the apprehension of Andra Christman, 49, of Nashville, Tennessee, at a residence in the 1400 block of Sehring Street in Joliet.

Since 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, Christman has been at the Will County jail awaiting extradition to Nashville in a case that concerns the fatal shooting of Starlena Sullivan, 31.

Sullivan’s body was found in a creek by a teen walking his dog in Nashville, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Kristin Mumford, the department’s spokeswoman, said she didn’t know why Christman was in Joliet.

“I don’t know why he traveled there,” she said.

Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said Christman was located at a residence of an acquaintance in Joliet.

Joliet Police Department’s Special Operation Squad and Crisis Negotiator Team responded since Christman was homicide suspect and had a probation violation warrant for firearms, English said.

The Nashville District Attorney’s Office was not able to provide copies of the charges against Christman. A representative of the office said Christman will be served on the outstanding warrants once he returns to Tennessee.

Mumford said Christman could be extradited within a few days but she didn’t know if he was refusing extradition.

Christman was Sullivan’s boyfriend who had been sought for questioning in her murder, but detectives were not able to locate him, according to Nashville police.

Nashville detectives received word “from their counterparts” in Joliet on Thursday that Christman was believed to be there and that they had received “information concerning his alleged involvement in Sullivan’s murder,” police said.

Nashville detectives traveled to Illinois to interview Christman.

“He refused to speak with them about Sullivan’s death. However, an interview with a citizen in Illinois provided the information necessary for the issuance of the murder warrant,” police said.