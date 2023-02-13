Intoxicated Aurora driver crashed into semitrailer, spat on nurse in Joliet: cops

An Aurora driver was arrested after he was suspected of driving under the influence when he crashed into a semitrailer in Joliet and later spat on a nurse while he was receiving treatment at a hospital, police said.

At 1:09 a.m. on Feb. 9, officers responded to the crash at Larkin Avenue and Black Road, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers’ preliminary investigation of the crash led them to determine that LJ Barga, 42, of Aurora, was driving a Ford Focus in the southbound lane of Larkin Avenue, English said.

Barga’s vehicle approached Black Road in the curb lane, at which time he struck the rear of a semitrailer driven by a 24-year-old Joliet resident, English said.

The semitrailer was stopped at the red light of Larkin Avenue at Black Road, he said. The driver was not injured.

Barga appeared to have suffered a minor head injury as a result of the crash, English said.

Barga showed signs of possible alcohol impairment and officers saw open containers of alcohol inside the vehicle, English said. Officers determined Barga’s driver’s license was revoked because of a previous DUI offense, he said.

Barga was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, English said. While at the hospital, Barga spat on a nurse’s face, he said.

Barga was taken into custody on probable cause of aggravated DUI and and aggravated battery, English said.

He was also cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving with a revoked driver’s license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and unlawful transportation of open alcohol by a driver.

After Barga was released from the hospital on Friday, he was taken to the Joliet Police Department for processing and then booked into the Will County jail.

Barga’s bond was set at $50,000, according to the county jail log. He was released at 4:17 p.m. on Sunday after he posted 10% of that bond amount.