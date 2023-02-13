$500,000 bond set for man accused of strangling woman in Joliet: cops

A $500,000 bond has been set for a man who was booked into jail after he was accused of strangling a 69-year-old woman in Joliet, police said.

At close to 3 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to an apartment in the 100 block of Twin Oaks Drive for a domestic disturbance, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they determined that James Rowland, 22, of Braidwood, had become angry at a 69-year-old woman, lunged at her and strangled her until she not able to breath, English said.

Rowland then fled the area in a vehicle, he said.

An ambulance arrived on scene but the 69-year-old woman refused to be taken to a hospital, English said.

Afterward, officers were notified that Channahon police officers had taken Rowland into custody and booked him into the Will County jail following a traffic crash that occurred on Interstate 55, English said.

The Herald-News has contacted Illinois State Police and Channahon Deputy Chief Adam Bogart for further information about that crash.

Rowland had been arrested on probable cause of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated fleeing.

Rowland’s bond has been set at $500,000.

On April 25, 2022, Rowland pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery, court records show. He was sentenced to two years of probation and credited with 111 days served while incarcerated.

On Aug. 10, 2022, Will County prosecutors petitioned to revoke Rowland’s probation. He has a status hearing on that petition slated for April 5.