Third Joliet house fire of weekend on Leach Avenue

Joliet firefighters put out the third blaze of the weekend when they doused a house fire on Leach Avenue, Sunday.

The call came in at 2:05 p.m. from 413 Leach Ave., and the fire was declared under control within 30 minutes. Smoke and fire was visible from the front of the two-story house on the city’s East Side when firefighters arrived, the Joliet Fire Department said in a news release. The fire was extinguished on the first floor.

“All residents were able to get out of the building,” according to the release. There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews from Joliet Fire Stations 1, 4, 5 and 6 worked at the fire.

The Sunday afternoon fire followed two residential fires on Saturday.

Also on the East Side, a detached garage caught fire at 517 Elmwood Ave. late Saturday morning. That fire was extinguished to save the garage. On Saturday afternoon, a fire caused extensive damage to an attached garage and attic at a house at 1100 Addleman St. on the West Side.

The causes for the two Saturday fires remain under investigation.