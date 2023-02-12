Joliet police help catch Nashville homicide suspect

A suspect in a Nashville homicide was arrested in Joliet on Friday.

Andra Christman, 49, of Nashville, was arrested in the 1400 block of Sehring Street at about 11 p.m. Friday.

Christman is suspected of fatally shooting a 31-year-old woman in Nashville in December, the Joliet Police Department said in a news release.

“Contact was made with Christman, and he surrendered to Special Operation Squad members without incident,” Joliet police said.

The Joliet Police Special Operation Squad was part of a joint operation that included detectives from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and a Crisis Negotiator Team, police said.

Christman was originally wanted for a probation violation warrant from Nashville for a weapons charge, Joliet police said. Following his arrest, Nashville detectives obtained an arrest warrant for homicide.

Christman was taken to the Will County Jail and awaits extradition to Tennessee, police said.