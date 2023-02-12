Joliet motorcyclist injured in I-80 wreck

A Joliet man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 80.

The motorcyclist was ejected when he hit the back end of a pickup, according to the Illinois State Police, and that the motorcyclist “was traveling at a high rate of speed” when the accident occurred.

The accident happened about 3 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near Larkin Avenue. The left lane of I-80 in the area of the accident was closed from 3 to 4:40 p.m. as emergency crews rushed to the crash.

State police said both the motorcyclist and pickup driver were taken to an area hospital. The motorcyclist had “serious injuries,” police said. The pickup driver’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The motorcyclist had a Joliet address, Joliet Fire Department Battalion Chief Dan Berta said. A Joliet ambulance took him to Ascension Saint Joseph - Joliet hospital.