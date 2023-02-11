Shots fired in Bolingbrook; Country Club Hills vehicle involved

Bolingbrook police are investigating an incident of several shots fired from an unknown assailant, but no one was struck on Friday.

The shots were reported at about 2:49 p.m. from the area of Marywood Lane and Juniper Lane, according to a news release from Bolingbrook police.

The offenders fled the scene before police arrived, according to Bolingbrook police.

But, detectives were able to find a vehicle registered out of Country Club Hills believed to be involved in the incident.

“A search warrant was conducted on that vehicle and detectives are continuing to follow up on all leads,” the police release said. “This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no additional danger to the public.”

Police said they found “numerous shell casings” at the location of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. Tips also may be submitted to bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org.

“All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous, and if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be issued,” the release said.