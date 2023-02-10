Man charged with threatening to distribute nude photos of woman in Naperville

A man has been charged in Will County with threatening to distribute nude photos of a woman when she was a juvenile to her friends and family.

At 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Jeremy Blizzard, 32, was booked into the Will County jail on a felony charge of intimidation. Court records listed Blizzard as homeless but also having an address in Woodridge.

The charge was the result of a Naperville Police Department investigation of a complaint filed in April 2019, of a person threatening a woman through Snapchat, according to Kelley Munch, a spokeswoman for the City of Naperville. The city is almost 20 miles north of Joliet.

Snapchat is a social media platform that allows people to share photos and communicate through instant messaging and video chat.

Through the course of a lengthy investigation, detectives identified Blizzard as the suspect who was threatening to distribute nude images of the alleged victim, who was a juvenile in the photos, to her friends and family unless she sent him additional lewd photos, Munch said.

Following the investigation, Judge Art Smigielski signed a $100,000 bond warrant for Blizzard’s arrest.

The criminal complaint filed in the case alleged Blizzard intended to cause the alleged victim to communicate with him through Snapchat or else he would distribute nude photos of her as a juvenile to her friends and family.

The complaint alleged Blizzard threatened to expose her to “hatred, contempt or ridicule.”

Blizzard remains in jail as of Friday.