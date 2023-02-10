Joliet woman sentenced to 3 years in prison for DUI crash that killed man

A judge sentenced a Joliet woman to 3 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol in a 2016 crash that led to the death of a 36-year-old man who was driving a motorcycle.

Judge Dave Carlson appeared reluctant to hand out the minimum sentence on Kathy Molitor, 64, of Joliet. Molitor pleaded guilty on Jan. 5 to aggravated driving while under the influence in a Sept. 18, 2016 crash that resulted in the death of Jaime Mendez, 36, of Plainfield.

Molitor faced three to 14 years in prison for the offense. She will not go to prison right away as Carlson wants an evaluation of her medical issues. Molitor testified about suffering a head injury in a work-related incident.

Carlson nevertheless imposed the sentence on Friday to give Mendez’s widow, Mayra Mendez, a “bit of closure.”

Throughout Friday’s sentencing hearing, Carlson spoke about his constraints in sentencing based on Illinois law and appellate court rulings.

He also spoke of his concerns about giving a sentence that may lead to a successful appeal from Molitor, thus bringing her case back to his courtroom over and over again.

“I don’t know how that helps,” Carlson said.

Carlson cited one home invasion case where he sentenced a defendant below the maximum and the appellate court still sent the case back his courtroom for a new sentencing.

At the outset of the hearing, Carlson directly addressed Mayra Mendez, and told her of how it is difficult as a judge to deal with cases such as Molitor’s case. He said as a father, he couldn’t imagine what the loss of Jaime Mendez has been for her and her family.

“There is not a damn thing I can do in this courtroom that’s going to make anything better,” Carlson said.

Carlson said there was no amount of prison time he could impose on Molitor that would bring back Jaime Mendez and fill that void in the lives of his surviving children.

After Friday’s hearing, Mayra Mendez and her family declined to comment on Carlson’s decision.

Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Chris Koch recommended a prison sentence for Molitor while her attorney, Jim Ryan, contended she’s led a law-abiding life until the crash and a work-related head injury would be made worse by incarceration.