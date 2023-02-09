Joliet wants public input on downtown plaza

The city of Joliet will hold an open house on Feb. 23 to collect comment on plans to create a city square downtown.

The open house will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Burnham Room on second floor of the Joliet Public Library, 150 N. Ottawa St.

The open house will include a presentation on the project, which is intended to be built across from the Rialto Square Theatre at the corner of Clinton and Chicago streets.

A city official managing the project referred questions about the forum to City Manager James Capparelli. A new city policy instituted before the April 4 mayoral election requires calls on certain city projects to go to the city manager.

Capparelli, who previously worked on an election campaign for Mayor Bob O’Dekirk and who typically does not return calls from The Herald-News about city issues, did not return calls on Thursday concerning the upcoming city forum on the plaza project.

A previously planned presentation on the project to the City Center Partnership was canceled after The Herald-News informed city officials that it planned to attend the meeting and requested city renderings for the project. The city is not releasing city renderings at this time.

The city plaza has become an election issue with mayoral candidate Terry D’Arcy questioning why construction has not started yet.

A city press release on the Feb. 23 presentation included quotes from O’Dekirk, who is running for reelection, on how the project will contribute to the city’s downtown.

The city press release also states a schedule provided last year by Project Manager Lisa Dorothy before the current restriction on who can talk about the project.

Construction is expected to begin in 2024, with completion in 2025, in order to be ready for the 100-year anniversaries in 2026, for both the Rialto Square Theatre and historic Route 66.

The square would be located in what is now a city parking lot across from the Rialto and along the historic Route 66 route.

The city received a $3 million grant from the state of Illinois for the project.

The grant requires $3 million in matching funding from the city of Joliet.

Capparelli did not return a call to say if Joliet has or intends to spend the $3 million required in the grant, and a city official who would know referred questions to Capparelli.

The project, depending on its design, is expected to cost between $6 million and $10 million.