Joliet OKs downtown tax incentive package

Joliet has given developer Mike Petry a 12-year extension on tax incentives for two downtown buildings.

The City Council on Tuesday voted 8-0 to extend Tax Increment Financing district benefits for the Auditorium Building at 150 N. Chicago St. and the Munroe Building at 20 E. Cass St.

Petry for years has been converting the two buildings and the Barber Building, also on Chicago Street in downtown, into residential units with stores or offices on the first floor. He said that he took on the Barber Building with the understanding that the city would extend the TIF on the other two buildings.

The Barber Building in located on Chicago Street in downtown Joliet. (Bob Okon)

The Barber building also includes residences on the upper floors and commercial space on the first floor. The city’s downtown plan calls for the creation of residential space to house potential customers for businesses in the area.

Petry told the council after it approved the TIF extension that the vote was “a very big moment for me.” He noted connections the 19th Century buildings have to the city’s history.

The incentives allow up to $610,000 in property taxes generated by the Auditorium and Munroe buildings over the next 12 years to be reinvested in the redevelopment project.

Councilman Larry Hug, chairman of the council’s Economic Development Committee, said the committee had reviewed the extension.

“It’s not a new economic development agreement,” Hug said.

The Petry buildings are in one of two downtown TIF Districts.