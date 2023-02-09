Joliet man accused of threatening to fight, kill officers: cops

A man who requested an ambulance for a psychological evaluation was arrested after he was accused of threatening to fight and kill officers, police said.

At 9:04 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to Harrah’s Casino, 151 N. Joliet St., for a disturbance, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they contacted Demetrius Clerk, 59, of Joliet, who requested an ambulance for a psychological evaluation, English said.

Harrah's casino, 151 N. Joliet St. (Shaw media)

Paramedics with the Joliet Fire Department arrived at the scene to take Clerk to the hospital, English said.

However, Clerk was acting hostile toward officers and paramedics, English said.

“Upon ambulance transport to Ascension-St. Joseph Medical Center, Clerk exited the ambulance and refused to enter the hospital,” English said.

Clerk then “threatened to fight and kill officers,” English said.

Clerk was arrested on probable cause of aggravated assault to a police officer.

Clerk was released from custody on his own recognizance. He must appear at the Will County Courthouse on March 9, according to the Joliet police arrest log.