Girls basketball: Lincoln-Way West’s Ava Gugliuzza shoots her way into IHSA record book

NEW LENOX — Entering a game late last week against Bradley-Bourbonnais, Ava Gugliuzza of Lincoln-Way West knew she was close to a milestone, but she wasn’t sure how close.
Warriors coach Ryan White let her know.
“I knew going into the game against Bradley-Bourbonnais that I was getting close to 400,” Gugliuzza said. “Then I hit five in the first half, and Coach White came up to me and said, ‘You have one more to get your 400th.’
“I went out there and got it quick and sat down, because we had a big lead.”
With that 3-pointer in the second half against Bradley-Bourbonnais, Gugliuzza became the fifth Illinois girls basketball player in history, according to the records page at www.ihsa.org, to make at 400 3-pointers in a varsity career. That feat is made more impressive since she lost a half a season due to efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gugliuzza went out and hit three 3-pointers against Lincoln-Way Central this past Tuesday night, moving her into fourth place all-time on the list. Her 21 points Tuesday put her just eight away from 1,900 for her career.
She has followed in the tradition of her basketball-playing sisters before her at Lincoln-Way West, Taylor and Tara. Ava is second on the Warriors career scoring list behind Taylor.
“We played a lot of basketball together,” Gugliuzza said about growing up with her sisters. “We had a hoop in our driveway. Also, our dad coached their AAU teams, and I would go along with him when I was younger. If they got a big enough lead, he would put me in.
“Playing against older players like that made it a lot easier to step in and play on the varsity when I was a freshman. I was already used to playing against older players. Also, my sisters are in the stands for a lot of my games, and we all try to support each other.”
Gugliuzza rarely comes off the court for the Warriors and has helped them to 21 wins so far this season.
“Ava is a tireless worker who has spent countless hours working to perfect her game,” West coach Ryan White said. “Over her last four years, she helped make Lincoln-Way West girls basketball a household name across the state of Illinois. She has had a career that can match up with anyone throughout the state.”
Gugliuzza also has the three highest single-season 3-point totals in school history, with 115 in 2019-20 and 119 in 2021-22 and 119 so far this season.
After she graduates in the spring, Gugliuzza will attend Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and continue both her basketball career and her education. She plans to major in civil engineering.
“I am excited to get started,” she said about college. “I have been down there to visit multiple times, and I really get along well with the coaches and players.”