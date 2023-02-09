Girls basketball: Lana Kerley helps short-handed Lincoln-Way East run past Shepard

FRANKFORT – It wasn’t a pretty sight for Lincoln-Way East on Wednesday night as 6-foot-5 junior Hayven Smith was on the sideline with a boot on her foot after injuring it during a practice Saturday.
The Griffins took a little while to adjust to life without their center, but adjust they did as they cruised to a 55-24 nonconference win over Shepard.
Junior Lana Kerley stepped to the forefront with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Lily Dockemeyer and sophomore Mariah Adams, in her first varsity action of the year, each scored 10 points. Adams also was instrumental in the Griffins’ defensive effort, which allowed only 12 points after trailing 12-10 early in the second quarter.
“We’re hoping for the best with Hayven,” Kerley said. “She is such a big part of our team, and we hope she can come back soon. She’s such a big presence in the paint and draws a lot of attention. That opens things up for the rest of us. We have to be ready with the mindset than we can win without her, and it’s good that we have a couple of games before the regional to do that.
“We know that everyone else has to step up, and having three players in double figures tonight is how we are going to win. We need to be balanced.”
Shepard hung in early as Lincoln-Way East (19-10) attempted to find its footing with the new lineup. The Astros’ Brianna Spain banked in a long 3-pointer as time expired in the first quarter to give them a 7-6 lead. A 3-pointer by Emma Greene and a basket by Jessica Manley put Shepard (15-13) ahead 12-10 before East went on an 18-0 run and it never was in any danger after that.
Lily Dockemeyer started the spurt with a 3-pointer off an assist from Makayla Kelly (8 points, 6 rebounds), before Kerley sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a steal and layup by Adams. After Robin Stevenson ended the East run with a pair of free throws, Dockemeyer hit a 3-pointer that send the Griffins into halftime with a 31-15 lead.
“With Hayven out, everyone had to shift down a spot on defense,” Kerley said. “I was playing her spot in the middle, which I haven’t done since I think about eighth grade. The defense picked up in the second quarter and we created some offense off of it.”
East began the third quarter with six straight points, includng another 3-pointer by Kerley, and ended it with a 3-pointer by Peyton Knecht to move ahead 46-21 entering the fourth.
“It took us a little while to get going without one of our top players,” East coach Jim Nair said. “But we got going pretty good in the second quarter and kept it up.
“Mariah Adams gave us a spark off the bench. She has been leading the JV team all year, and this was her first game up with the varsity. She responded very well and wasn’t scared at all.
“We are going to need balance like we had tonight. Hayven had an MRI earlier today, so we are waiting to see what those results are. We hope for the best. We also lost Eva Dilger to an ACL injury earlier this year, so we are playing without our two top post players. You don’t want a situation like this, but at least it happened with a couple games before the regionals for us to adjust.”