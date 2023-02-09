Crest Hill man charged with pepper spraying, striking shoe seller in attempted robbery

An 18-year-old man has been charged with pepper spraying another 18-year-old in Crest Hill, and striking him in the face during an attempted robbery of his shoes.

Officers had responded to the incident about 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 2, on Plainfield Road in Crest Hill, according to Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark.

Through an investigation, officers determined Allen Hammond, 18, of Crest Hill, and an 18-year-old male met on Plainfield Road to make an exchange, Clark said.

The person was going to sell Hammond a pair of shoes, he said.

Instead, Hammond pepper sprayed the 18-year-old in the face and them struck him several times, Clark said.

At that point, the 18-year-old ran from the scene.

Officers were able to track down Hammond and identified him as the suspect after speaking to witnesses and further investigation, Clark said.

Hammond was arrested and booked into the Will County jail at 11:52 a.m. on Wednesday.

Hammond was charged with attempt robbery by pepper spraying the alleged victim in an attempt to take away his shoes, according to the criminal complaint.

He was charged with aggravated battery of the alleged victim by pepper spraying and striking him in the face.

Hammond was further charged with possession of a handgun without a valid firearm owner’s identification card issued to him by Illinois State Police.