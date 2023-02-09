Attempted murder defendant accused of damaging sprinkling system at Will County jail: cops

A Wisconsin man charged in Will County with attempted murder and a murder-for-hire plot faces a new felony charge after he was accused of damaging the fire sprinkling system at the jail.

At 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, correctional staff at the Will County jail reported to deputies that while Michael Liu, 36, was inside his cell, he caused damage to the fire sprinkling system, according to Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer.

The damage to the sprinkler caused it to slowly leak water, she said.

“Deputies spoke with Liu who stated that he was bored and began messing with the sprinkler when it began to leak,” Hoffmeyer said.

Liu was then charged with criminal damage to government property.

Liu has been charged of attempted murder of his estranged wife’s elderly parents. The couple survived an attack Dec. 1, 2022, where Liu allegedly traveled from Wisconsin to Crete, fired gunshots into their residence and stabbed both of them multiple times. Crete is about 35 miles east of Joliet.

Liu also faces charges of solicitation of murder for hire and solicitation of murder.

Those charges stem from an investigation incident where sheriff’s office was notified by jail staff that Liu had approached several inmates in regards to hiring a hitman to murder witnesses on the case he is in custody for, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said those witnesses were Liu’s estranged wife and his in-laws. He said Liu and his wife are currently going through divorce.

The criminal complaint filed in the case alleged that between Jan. 13 and Jan. 20, Liu procured Matthew Rutledge, 40, of Joliet, to have a third party kill a woman and Liu would pay $20,000 for said killing.

Matthew Rutledge (Will County Sheriff's Office)

Rutledge has been an inmate at the jail since Dec. 21, 2019, on charges of first-degree murder of 38-year-old Quentin Woods, attempted first-degree murder of a woman and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Rutledge’s case is slated to go to trial on March 20.

Regarding Liu’s alleged murder-for-hire case, sheriff officials said it is possible that “similar additional charges will be filed against Michael Liu in the future.”