Police investigating presence of gun at Channahon Field House

A firearm was found at a Heritage Crossing Field House in Channahon, police said.

Channahon police officers responded to the incident at 9:21 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a statement provided by Channahon Deputy Police Chief Adam Bogart.

The police department is cooperating with Channahon Park District and Channahon School District 17 in the investigation of the firearm at the Heritage Crossing Field House, Bogart said.

The field house shares an elevated indoor walking and jogging track with Channahon Junior High School, he said.

“The adult individual who was in possession of the firearm has been positively identified,” Bogart said.

As part of the investigation, no threats of harm or violence on part of the person who possessed the firearm have been uncovered, Bogart said.

The case remains open and active, he said.