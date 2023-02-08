3 arrests made by Joliet police after rifle, handgun found in vehicle: cops

Three men were arrested following traffic stop where officers found a rifle and 9 mm handgun inside of a vehicle, police said.

At 3:10 a.m. Tuesday, officers conducted the traffic stop in the 400 block of Western Avenue when officers recognized the 22-year-old driver of the vehicle – Derrion Blankenship – as someone who had an active warrant for his arrest, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

As officers approached, Blankenship left the vehicle and he was placed into custody without incident, English said.

Officers found loose prescription pills in Blankenship’s pocket after a search was completed, he said.

Officers confirmed Blankenship had a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court on previous charges of obstructing identification, he said.

Tyqureius Morgan, 18, and Jardon Page, 19, were both identified as passengers in the vehicle.

During the traffic stop, officers saw a 5.56 rifle in plain view inside the vehicle, English said. Officers searched the vehicle and also located a 9 mm handgun, he said.

“Both recovered firearms were located where Morgan and Page had just been seated,” English said.

The rifle’s serial number appeared to have been defaced, he said.

Morgan and Page were placed into custody without incident and the vehicle was towed from the scene, he said.

All three men were taken to the Will County jail.

Blankenship was arrested on probable cause of possession of a controlled substance, while Morgan and Page were arrested on probable cause of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Online court records did not show formal charges filed against the three men as of Wednesday morning.