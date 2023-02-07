Joliet woman accused of striking two women with car outside Sidelines Sports Bar last August: cops

A woman facing charges of Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud was arrested after she was accused of striking two women with a vehicle at Sidelines Sports Bar in Joliet, police said.
At 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Raven Johnson, 22, of Joliet, surrendered herself to the Joliet Police Department after a warrant was issued for her arrest on four charges of aggravated battery, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.
She was released future court date after posting cash bond, English said.
The charges against Johnson were the result of an investigation into an Aug. 21 vehicle incident outside Sidelines Sports Bar, 2006 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.
At 3:14 a.m. on Aug. 21, officers responded to the bar for a report of people struck by a vehicle in a parking lot, English said.
Officers determined that following a fight, a female suspect had entered a Chevrolet Malibu and began driving around the parking lot at a high rate of speed, at which time she struck a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman before driving off from the parking lot, English said.
Both victims were taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet by a private vehicle, English said.
“The 24-year-old victim sustained minor injuries to her head and back and the 25-year-old sustained minor injuries to her right arm and leg,” English said.
Detectives identified Johnson as the suspect in the incident, English said.
Johnson was arrested last year on charges of committing more than $5,500 in retail theft at a Kohl’s store in Plainfield and charges of Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud.
Johnson was identified by police as one of 25 defendants who’ve been charged in an ongoing investigation by the Joliet Police Department into Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud.
Johnson was released from the Will County jail on Nov. 23.