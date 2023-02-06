Intoxicated man pushed security guard at Joliet’s Hollywood Casino: cops

A man was accused of pushing a security guard at Hollywood Casino in Joliet after he was prevented from making any more alcohol purchases because of his level of intoxication, police said.

At close to 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to Hollywood Casino, 777 Hollywood Boulevard, for a guest causing a disturbance, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Hollywood Casino, 777 Hollywood Boulevard, Joliet, seen on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Felix Sarver)

Officers arrived and learned Jose Aguilar-Tenorio, 53, was cut off from making any further alcohol purchases because of his level of intoxication, English said. Aguilar-Tenorio has addresses listed in Berwyn and Lombard, according to police and court records.

Aguilar-Tenorio pushed a security guard after he became angry, English said. He was detained by casino security.

Officers then took Aguilar-Tenorio into custody, at which time he made threats to fight officers and he initially refused to identify himself, English said.

Aguilar-Tenorio was taken to the Joliet Police Department for processing and then booked into the Will County jail.

On Monday, Aguilar-Tenorio was charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery.