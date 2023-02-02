Wisconsin man charged with Crete attempted murder accused of murder-for-hire plot: cops

A Wisconsin man already charged with the attempted murder of his in-laws in Crete, now faces a charge of solicitation of murder for hire after he was accused of approaching jail inmates to murder witnesses in the case, police said.
On Thursday, Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley announced that his detectives have secured additional charges for Michael Liu, 36, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, after they foiled an alleged murder-for-hire plot that Liu initiated, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
Liu already faces charged with the attempted murder of his estranged wife’s elderly parents. The couple survived an attack Dec. 1, 2022, where Liu allegedly traveled from Wisconsin to Crete, fired gunshots into their residence and stabbed both of them multiple times. Crete is about 35 miles east of Joliet.
On Jan. 13, the sheriff’s office was notified by jail staff that Liu had approached several inmates in regards to hiring a hitman to murder witnesses on the case he is in custody for, police said.
Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said those witnesses were Liu’s estranged wife and his in-laws. He said Liu and his wife are currently going through divorce.
Police said it is alleged in the criminal complaint that Liu would “pay $20,000 for the murder of witnesses associated to his original criminal complaint.”
Once detectives determined that the information was credible, they conducted an investigation, police said.
“With the assistance with other law enforcement partners, detectives were able to record Michael Liu discussing with other inmates incarcerated at the WCADF regarding the murder for hire plot,” police said.
One inmate in particular convicted Liu that he had a friend who was a hitman who would carry out the murder for a cash payment, police said.
“It was discussed that a payment of $10,000 be made up front with an additional payment of $10,000 made upon completion of the murder,” police said.
Detectives continued the investigation and secured a warrant for the arrest of Liu on a charge of solicitation of murder for hire, police said.
The offense carries a penalty of 20 to 40 years in prison.
Liu was served a warrant for his arrest the jail by detectives on Thursday, police said.
Judge Sherri Hale signed the warrant that carried a $1 million bond.
“It is possible that similar additional charges will be filed against Michael Liu in the future,” police said.
On Jan. 5, Judge Dave Carlson granted a request from prosecutors to keep Liu locked up in jail on no bond, which prevents his release from the facility.
Before the Dec. 1 attack, Liu was required to report to jail in Wisconsin on domestic abuse charges involving his estranged wife, the elderly couple’s daughter. His ankle monitor was removed before he traveled to Crete.
In a protective order filed Dec. 27, the 68-year-old father-in-law said Liu drove two hours from his Wisconsin home, fired a shot into his home and used a hammer to break into the house by shattering a window to gain access.
The man said Liu also stabbed the 66-year-old wife four times.
“I tackled him and managed to take away his gun he had on him. I received 16 stab wounds and managed to get the knife away from him as well,” the man’s protective order said.