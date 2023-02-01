Girls basketball: Hayven Smith scores 20 points, Lincoln-Way East tops Lockport

LOCKPORT – Twenty wins.
Since Lincoln-Way East became its own school 22 years ago, 20 wins have been a staple for the girls basketball team.
The Griffins have reached that mark 10 times in the two-plus decades since and got to 19 victories three others, including in the 2018-19 season, but they haven’t had that many wins since.
But Lincoln-Way East moved a step closer to getting back to that level with a 46-31 victory over Lockport in a SouthWest Suburban Conference Blue Division matchup on Tuesday.
Hayven Smith scored a game-high 20 points and added 10 rebounds as the Griffins (18-9, 3-4) surpassed last season’s 17 victories. Not bad for a team that has only eight players, including no seniors, and had one win in the COVID-shortened season two years ago.
“For sure, 20 wins would be big,” Smith said. “Especially coming from one win two years ago. It would be a major boost to our momentum and give us a building block going into next year since we will all be back.”
Lockport (13-16, 0-6), which was celebrating senior night, didn’t surrender the win easily. The Porters, who led most of the game last Thursday before losing 37-34 in an SWSC Blue game on the road to Sandburg, opened the third quarter on an 11-0 run and closed within 28-25 on a 3-pointer by Kaya Osinski (six points) with 3:03 left in the third quarter.
Lockport then made a layup, but was called for traveling. Following a Griffins timeout at the two-minute mark, they got the ball back inside to Smith, who scored the final five points of the quarter to restore the lead to 33-25 after three.
“I just have this calming down thing,” said Smith, as she raised her arms and waved her fingers to duplicate her calming ritual. “I told the team, ‘Don’t be complacent, don’t be satisfied. Just keep working hard, it’s not going to come easy.’
“I’ve worked a lot on being patient and making the right moves.”
Point guard Makayla Kelly (five points, six assists) worked the ball back into Smith, who delivered.
“It’s nice having her,” Kelly said of the 6-foot-5-inch post. “She’s really good at her position, and we know we can rely on her. ... Most of us have played together for a long time. We know if we can stay composed, we can get to 20 wins and beyond.”
Lana Kerley (nine points, nine rebounds) opened the fourth quarter hitting a 3-pointer as Lincoln-Way East went on a 7-0 run and led 40-25 with just under three minutes to play.
The Griffins opened the game by jumping out to a 9-0 lead and led 12-1 when Kelly hit a 3-pointer just before the first-quarter buzzer. The lead grew to 20-2 before Veronica Bafia (11 points, seven rebounds) scored eight of the Porters’ next 12 as they pulled within 28-14 at halftime.
Peetz (10 points) then scored eight straight o open the third quarter and spark Lockport back into the game.
“We played well and had a good start,” Lincoln-Way East coach Jim Nair said. “Hayven was double-teamed, and Peetz had a nice touch for them and got them back in the game. But Makayla made some good passes, and Hayven finished.”
While the Porters couldn’t finish their comeback attempt, they have made progress against good teams.
“Lincoln-Way East is a good team, has good people, and I have a lot of respect for them,” Lockport first-year coach Darien Jacobs said. “Hayven Smith’s dad came up to me after the game and told me how much better we have become. Hayven has a really soft touch and knocks down free throws.
“We just have to keep playing, keep fighting, have mental toughness, and good things will happen.”
Good things have happened for the Griffins this season, and they plan for them to keep going.
“Last year I felt that we were better than our record,” said Nair, who had seven straight 20-win seasons at Lincoln-Way North before it closed in 2016. “But now we just want to play our best basketball at the end and make a deep run in the playoffs.”