WNBA star Jewell Loyd visits Joliet Junior College bearing gifts

JOLIET — Jewell Loyd, a WNBA guard who just finished her eighth season with the Seattle Storm, recently made a gift to the Joliet Junior College men’s and women’s basketball program through her family foundation. The Loyd Family Foundation supports a range of philanthropic activities in Seattle, Chicago and Africa and works with a wide variety of educational, cultural, environmental and social institutions to fulfill its vision.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the JJC Event Center, Loyd joined members of the women’s and men’s basketball teams, JJC athletic coaches, staff and administration to acknowledge and celebrate the donation.

“We are so grateful to Jewell Loyd and her foundation for her incredible generosity,” remarked Director of Athletics, Gregg Braun. “Jewell has a very positive attitude and outlook on life, which was reflected in all of her interactions and conversations with our student athletes. She has truly made a huge impact on our campus community.”

JJC women’s basketball coach Shaun Sanderson and men’s coach Danny Turner introduced Loyd and spoke about the significance of the donation to the two programs. Loyd was presented with a plaque of appreciation for her contribution. JJC President Dr. Clyne Namuo also presented Loyd with a JJC Wolves basketball jersey.

When Loyd addressed the group, she shared her passion for supporting athletes through her foundation and following your dreams through hard work. Loyd thanked her family for their support and expressed her desire to return to JJC in the future.

Loyd was the first overall pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft and was named Rookie of the Year. Since then, she has continued to demonstrate her dominance with the Seattle Storm and Team USA as a two-time WNBA champion, Olympic gold medalist, two-time FIBA World Cup gold medalist, Commissioner’s Cup champion, All-WNBA First Team and four-time WNBA All-Star.

“We’re very grateful for her time and attention to the program,” said Turner. “We’re very hopeful this is the start of a long relationship with Jewell and Joliet Junior College. We have outstanding student-athletes at JJC who would benefit from her guidance on and off the court.”