July 01, 2022
The Herald-News
The Herald-News

Aurora man also honored with Carnegie

By Shaw Local News Network
Tab Martin (left) speaking with Antonio Rivera outside of their homes on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Bolingbrook.

Tab Martin (left) speaking with Antonio Rivera outside of their homes on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Bolingbrook. (Felix Sarver)

Aurora — Bolingbrook’s Antonio Raul Rivera is not the only Illinois resident honored this year for civilian valor.

As the Carnegie Commission noted, Lewis A. Medina, a 60-year-old construction driver from Aurora, also earned the honor.

According to the citation: “Medina was driving in Aurora on the night of Oct. 9, 2021, when he spotted a sports utility vehicle on a train track. Parking, he called 911 to report the vehicle, but shortly a train, traveling at 40 mph, approached on the same track. Medina ran to the SUV and shouted for the driver to leave the vehicle, but the 72-year-old man was unresponsive. As the crossing alarms sounded and the gates at a nearby intersection descended, Medina pulled open the driver’s door, unbuckled the driver’s seat belt and, bear-hugging him, pulled him from the car. He fell to the track, and Medina tugged at his clothes to clear him from the rails before rolling him down a hill to safety. The train struck the SUV, throwing it about 1,000 feet away.”

