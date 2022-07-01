A short history: The Carnegie Award for Heroism

As Wikipedia and the Carnegie Commission websites note, “the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, also known as Carnegie Hero Fund, was established to recognize persons who perform extraordinary acts of heroism in civilian life in the United States and Canada, and to provide financial assistance for those disabled and the dependents of those killed saving or attempting to save others.

“Those chosen for recognition receive the Carnegie Medal and become eligible for scholarship aid and other benefits. A private operating foundation, the Hero Fund was established in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1904 with a trust fund of $5 million by Andrew Carnegie, the Scottish-American industrialist and philanthropist.

“The fund was inspired by Selwyn M. Taylor and Daniel A. Lyle, who gave their lives in rescue attempts following the Harwick Mine disaster in Harwick, Pennsylvania, just outside Pittsburgh, on Jan. 25, 1904. The disaster claimed 181, including Taylor and Lyle, who were killed during rescue attempts. Greatly touched by Taylor’s and Lyle’s sacrifice, Carnegie had medals privately minted for their families, and within two months he wrote the Hero Fund’s governing “Deed of Trust”, which was adopted by the newly created commission on April 15, 1904.

“The Fund is administered by a 21-member volunteer board and a small staff. As of December 2018, a total of 10,062 Carnegie Medals have been awarded since the Fund was established, with the Fund paying $40.5 million in grants, scholarships, death benefits, and other aid. About 11% of nominees received the Carnegie Medal.”