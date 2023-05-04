St. Mary’s teachers take lessons outside classroom for a good cause at Feed My Starving Children event

SYCAMORE – Teachers and students at St. Mary’s School in Sycamore recently took their learning outside of the classroom for a good cause.

The group helped volunteer at a recent Feed My Starving Children mobile event to help pack food for those in need.

Teachers Sue Croke and Colleen Schoenberger joined staff members Kathy Lanan and Lindsey Hines and students from the school’s Student Council and Builders’ Club to volunteer. The outings was meant to help show the students what it means to be a good citizen and care for others, said St. Mary’s Principal Patricia Strang.

“We at St. Mary’s School in Sycamore research and develop our lessons, encourage active and engaging learning, assess our students’ progress, and provide the support and encouragement our kids need to be the best they can be,” said Strang in a news release. “We also lead by example.”

Teachers and students at St. Mary’s School in Sycamore recently volunteered at a local Feed My Starving Children mobile event to help pack food for those in need. Teachers Sue Croke and Colleen Schoenberger joined staff members Kathy Lanan and Lindsey Hines and students from the school’s Student Council and Builders’ Club to volunteer. (Photo Provided by S)

Feed My Starving Children is Christian affiliated, Aurora-based nonprofit organization that holds food-packing events with a mission to feed and aid children all over the world, according to its website. “Packed meals are developed by food science and nutrition professionals to supplement nutritional needs and reduce problems with malnutrition,” the website states.

“We at St. Mary’s School in Sycamore research and develop our lessons, encourage active and engaging learning, assess our students’ progress, and provide the support and encouragement our kids need to be the best they can be. We also lead by example.” — St. Mary's School Principal Patricia Strang

The volunteer work shows that educating isn’t over when the school day ends, said Strang.

“Teaching doesn’t end at 3 o’clock and isn’t limited to the confines of the classroom,” she said in a news release. “The learning continues as teachers nurture future generations to care about others and the world around them.”