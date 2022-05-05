A teacher of teachers: McHenry County College early education instructor named faculty member of year

Lisha Linder always planned to teach first grade — which she did — but for the past 22 years, she’s been an early childhood instructor at McHenry County College.

Linder, who also serves as the director of the Children’s Learning Center on campus, was recently named the college’s faculty member of the year.

In her role, she has taught people that have gone on to be teachers all across the area – to the point where many of her students have worked under other students of hers. Many of those students still keep in touch, she said, and often come to her for advice.

Looking at her career, she said it feels like she has a job tailored to just her.

“It’s been nice,” she said. “A little overwhelming, but it’s been nice.”

Jennifer Otterson, the center director for A Child’s Place Early Learning Center in McHenry, said even after more than a decade, she considers Linder one of her biggest mentors. She still talks to her and has always been who she’s gone to for advice.

Lisha Linder talks with students as she teaches the Children With Exceptionalities education class on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

“She’s very natural in her communication,” Otterson said. “She never wanted to stand up and talk the whole time. She wanted discussions.”

Linder graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a degree in early childhood education. Her focus and goal was to be a first-grade teacher, which she did in Elgin for eight years.

After close to a decade in the field, Linder was invited to an early childhood conference at McHenry County College to give a presentation, which was her first time on the campus, she said.

When her second child was born, she took a year off. During that time, she was invited to teach a class at MCC, which she did, and then returned for another one. She was asked afterward if she was interested in a full-time job. She took the opportunity, and 22 years later still is in the role.

“I truly anticipated and planned my whole life to teach first grade,” she said. “I sort of fell into this.”

Lisha Linder talks with students as she teaches the Children With Exceptionalities education class at McHenry County College on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

While she worried early on that she might miss teaching younger students, she said she has never truly felt the desire to go back. She said she loves being at MCC and working with college students.

“It’s just such an area to have a lot of impact,” she said. “Those students that are in class with me have chosen to be there.”

Her job also allows her to work with younger students still, as she is asked to visit numerous classrooms across the area. She also directs the child care center. It’s as if she has a job that has been created for her and allows her to do all the things she loves, she said.

Despite teaching kids in most cases 15 years older than she expected, she said she still feels like she does what she was prepared for. She now teaches about teaching, specifically, and said she loves getting to share that with her students.

Teaching about teaching helps act as a ripple effect, she said. Rather than teaching one class of students, she affects those who will go on to teach those classes.

Lisha Linder takes notes as she listens to a group presentation on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in the Children With Exceptionalities education class at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

“It’s almost a farther reach,” she said. “My own children have had many teachers who were students of mine at one point.”

Looking back on her time in the classroom, Linder said it was that level of engagement that allowed her to get to know her students, which Otterson said helped her and others.

“She was more than just a teacher, she was a friend,” Otterson said. “I wanted to do more for her. I wanted her to be proud of me.”

Christina Moran, assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and assessment at Crystal Lake Elementary School District 47, said Linder was her favorite teacher she had in all of her schooling.

Linder represented the teacher Moran wanted to be, she said, balancing both the art and science of the job.

“There’s moments along the way that solidify your decision [to want to be a teacher], and she was that for me,” Moran said. “She’s incredible. She’s really great.”