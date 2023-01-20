Play, Stay and Dine Along Route 66

There’s no shortage of nostalgic adventures to be had along the First Hundred Miles of Route 66, and it takes most travelers more than a day to soak in all the beautiful boutiques and photo-worthy roadside attractions between Chicago and Pontiac. Luckily, there are plenty of amazing lodging options where you can refresh, recharge and even grab a delectable bite to eat before hopping back on the Mother Road. Join us as we explore three popular lodging destinations in Joliet – near the halfway point of The First Hundred Miles.

Clarion Hotel and Convention Center

411 S. Larkin Ave., building A, Joliet

ClarionHotelJoliet.com

Located just off I-80, less than a 10-minute drive from popular downtown attractions like the Joliet Area Historical Museum and Rialto Square Theatre, the Clarion Hotel and Convention Center is a relaxed conference style hotel, complete with all the modern amenities you need. You’ll find down-to-earth rooms with complimentary Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, minifridges, microwaves and coffeemakers. Select rooms even feature pull-out sofas; pets are welcome for an additional fee.

Provided by Whiskey River Bar & Grill - Joliet

Don’t miss Clarion’s acclaimed on-site restaurant, Whiskey River Bar & Grill. Featuring communal-style seating, this modern whiskey-inspired scratch kitchen is the perfect place to meet up with friends and family or just savor a relaxing evening with your Route 66 traveling companions. Enjoy shareable starters, whiskey-infused dishes and delectable desserts. Don’t miss a chance to try their mixologist-made whiskey concoctions or one of their signature cocktails.

At the Clarion, you’ll also find ample free parking, with spaces that can accommodate large vehicles. The hotel features the on-site restaurant and bar, as well as a fitness center and a seasonal outdoor pool. Other amenities include a coin-operated laundry and a business center, along with the nearly 15,000-square-foot event space and ballroom.

Harrah's Casino and Hotel in Joliet. (Shaw Media)

Harrah’s Joliet

151 N. Joliet St., Joliet

caesars.com/harrahs-joliet

Entertainment meets luxurious lodging at Harrah’s Joliet. Conveniently located on the Des Plaines River in downtown Joliet, Harrah’s boasts a 200+ room on-site hotel, along with more than 1,100 state-of-the-art slot machines and gaming tables.

Celebrate your win with a delicious meal at The Reserve, Harrah’s on-site steakhouse that serves up fine rib-eye and seafood. If you’re looking for a decadent meal between games, plan a reservation at Reserve. This white-tablecloth restaurant serves steak, seafood and New American mains. Looking for a convenient option? Order a craft burger from Cross Street Grill, right on the casino floor or from inside your suite.

Room highlights include the spacious Premium Riverview King Room, which offers upgraded amenities and a stunning view. These, and all other premium rooms at Harrah’s, feature a refrigerator stocked with beverages. For a sweet touch, chocolate is left on your pillow in the evening. You’ll also find a TV with Pay-Per-View movies, as well as a hair dryer and private voicemail.

Joliet Hollywood Casino (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Hollywood Casino

777 Hollywood Blvd., Joliet

Hollywoodcasinojoliet.com

Spend the evening at Hollywood Casino, your destination for gaming and a great night’s sleep. Experience the glamor and luxury of the silver screen at this inviting casino, where you’ll find more than 1,100 video slots, a wide variety of table games (including live poker) and, of course, pampering accommodation options.

Dine on premium beef or Chilean sea bass at the Final Cut Steakhouse, or enjoy a few locally made craft beers at the on-site 99 Hops House. Or grab a quick and convenient bite at Take Two Deli, where you’ll find a winning selection of sandwiches, hot dogs and nachos.

Book one of Hollywood’s 100 premier hotel rooms, located mere steps away from incredible dining and the excitement of the gaming floor, or choose one of the 80 spacious RV sites, ideal for travelers who are tackling Route 66 by RV or motor coach. Both the luxury hotel rooms and RV park feature a complimentary hot breakfast daily, free Wi-Fi and many other convenient amenities.