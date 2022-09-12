Wells On Main Offers Up Upscale B&B Lodging - Just Minutes from Old US Route 66!

Wells On Main Guesthouse & Gatherings

112 E Locust Street, Fairbury, IL

309-660-6296

There’s no doubt that there’s been a lot going on here at Wells On Main Guesthouse & Gatherings. From its beginnings in 1921, the structure was built to house the medical practices of the local Langstaff family and did so for more than 2 generations.

Eventually falling into ruin and condemned by the city, the 20+ year vacant building was saved in 2017 by a local couple, Shawn and Tonya Wells.

She looks back on ‘...long hours every day of hard manual labor...for 3 years....’ and then opening March of 2020, the world shut down due to Covid. Now open and going strong, you can enjoy everything this property has to offer from the venue space on the first floor to the luxury suite upstairs. You’ll be transported with hues of cream and light pink accented by steel grey and exposed brick.

More of an apartment than just a room, you’ll enjoy a 55′ flat screen TV, kitchenette with full size refrigerator, king size bed and soaking tub with separate rain shower fixture. If the suite is not enough, you can rent the whole house which includes The Champagne Room and other venue spaces. The building also houses Tonya’s photography studio.

‘It’s been wonderful’ she says of the venture, and the outcome is here for all of us to enjoy. Call direct or check them out on Air B&B.

Directions: Take I-55 (Alt US Rt 66) or Old US Rt 66 South out of Chicago to the Chenoa Exit (Rt 24). Go East 11 miles to the town of Fairbury, Illinois.

Fore more information, visit: Airbnb.Com/h/WellsOnMain