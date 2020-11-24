Contact Us (OTT)

Out of concern for the health of our customers and employees, all Shaw Media offices will be temporarily closed. We remain committed to serving our customers during this time.

Ottawa Office 110 W Jefferson St., Ottawa, Ill., 61350 Building and payment hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Offices are closed Saturday and Sunday.

Streator Office 115 Oak St., Streator, Ill., 61364 Building and payment hours are 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Offices are closed Saturday and Sunday.

Customer Service Hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

By phone: Main number (815) 433-2000 Classified (815) 433-2001 Advertising (815) 433-2002 Circulation (815) 433-2003 Newsroom (815) 431-4048 Obituaries (815) 526-4438 Sports (815) 433-2005 or 431-4043

By email:

Newspaper billing questions — ottcirc@mywebtimes.com

Obituaries — ottawaobits@shawlocal.com

Times News Department — newsroom@mywebtimes.com

Classified Department — classified@shawlocal.com

Editorial:

Derek Barichello - News Editor

J.T. Pedelty - Sports Editor