Ryan Kettman and Wilmington zoom past Sandwich: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Wilmington 49, Sandwich 6: The Wildcats (1-1) built a 28-0 lead by the half and ran away at home Friday. Ryan Kettman needed just seven carries to total 133 yards and two touchdowns. Billy Moore also had two touchdowns and 109 yards on five carries. Brysen Meents, Jay Nevels and Hunter Kaitschuck each ran for touchdowns as well, as the Wildcats did not attempt a pass.

Manteno 28, Plano 14: Senior quarterback Connor Harrod threw for 201 yards and touchdown and ran for 65 yards and two more scores at the Panthers (2-0) doubled up the Reapers (0-2) to win their home opener.

Briggs Cann had six catches for 67 yards and touchdown, Tyler Buehler had five catches for 56 yards and Kalub Jankuski had four for 50. Dylan McIntyre had four total tackles and an interception on defense.

Reed-Custer 34, Harvard 0: The Comets (1-1)ran their way to a lopsided win in their home opener against the Hornets (0-2). Reed-Custer ran for 320 yards on 39 attempts while the defense allowed just 81 total yards.

Jesse Tresouthick had six rushes for 96 yards and two touchdowns, Kaiden Klein had 11 rushes for 75 yards and two touchdowns and Chase Isaac had five rushes for 87 yards.

Watseka 7, Iroquois West 6: A big rushing day from Frankie Shervino, who had 21 carries for 105 yards and the team’s lone touchdown Friday, led the Warriors (1-1) to their first win of the season in their home opener. Dennis Goodman was even more productive, although he was held out of the endzone, with 126 yards on 11 carries, while also recording an interception on defense.

No individual stats were immediately available for the Raiders (1-1).

Marengo 41, Peotone 21: Despite 200 yards of rushing offense, the Blue Devils (1-1) dropped their home opener to Marengo (2-0). Tucker Cain, Alex Chenoweth and Nick Cronin each had a rushing touchdown for Peotone in the loss.

Milford/Cissna Park 40, St. Thomas More 28: The Bearcats (2-0) picked up their second straight win to open the season on Friday, downing the Sabers to begin 8-Man East Conference play. No individual stats were immediately available for Milford/Cissna Park.