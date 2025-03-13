March 13, 2025
Little 10 names boys basketball all-conference team

By Eddie Carifio
Hinckley-Big Rock's Martin Ledbetter shoots between four Aurora Christian defenders during their sectional final game Friday, March 7, 2025, at Somonauk High School.

Hinckley-Big Rock's Martin Ledbetter shoots between four Aurora Christian defenders during their sectional final earlier this month at Somonauk High School. (Mark Busch)

The Little 10 Conference announced its boys basketball all-conference picks earlier this week, as selected by coaches.

Hinckley-Big Rock

**Martin Ledbetter (Sr., F, Three-time unanimous selection)

**Max Hintzsche (Sr., G)

Newark

**Dylan Long (Sr., G)

Reggie Chapman (Jr., G)

Indian Creek

Everett Willis (Sr., F)

Serena

**Beau Raikes (Sr., G)

Earlville

**Adam Waite (Sr., C)

Somonauk

**Brock Sexton (Sr., G)

IMSA

Lota Onwuameze (So., C)

Leland

Geno Schwager (Sr., F)

LaMoille

Tyler Billhorn (Sr., G/F)

**Denotes a unanimous selection

