Little 10 names boys basketball all-conference team

The Little 10 Conference announced its boys basketball all-conference picks earlier this week, as selected by coaches.
Hinckley-Big Rock
**Martin Ledbetter (Sr., F, Three-time unanimous selection)
**Max Hintzsche (Sr., G)
Newark
**Dylan Long (Sr., G)
Reggie Chapman (Jr., G)
Indian Creek
Everett Willis (Sr., F)
Serena
**Beau Raikes (Sr., G)
Earlville
**Adam Waite (Sr., C)
Somonauk
**Brock Sexton (Sr., G)
IMSA
Lota Onwuameze (So., C)
Leland
Geno Schwager (Sr., F)
LaMoille
Tyler Billhorn (Sr., G/F)
**Denotes a unanimous selection