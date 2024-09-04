Sauk Valley area football preview capsules for Week 2 of the 2024 season

Big Northern Conference

Oregon (0-1, 0-1) at Dixon (1-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hawks: Oregon lost 18-13 to North Boone on the road in Week 1 after leading 13-12 after three quarters. Logan Weems had 97 yards rushing on 24 carries with one touchdown for Oregon.

About the Dukes: QB Cullen Shaner passed for 285 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-14 home win over Stillman Valley. Eli Davidson also had a receiving touchdown, rushing touchdown and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Friday Night Drive pick: Dixon

Rock Falls (0-1, 0-1) at Stillman Valley (0-1, 0-1)

About the Rockets: They fell 56-7 to defending Class 3A state champion Byron at home last week. Rock Falls lost last year’s matchup with Stillman Valley 49-7.

About the Cardinals: Stillman Valley lost 56-14 to Dixon last week as the Dukes had a number of long plays and took advantage of turnovers, including an interception return for a touchdown. They gave up over 400 yards of offense in the loss.

When: 7 p.m. Friday

FND pick: Stillman Valley

Northwest Upstate Illini Conference

Fulton (1-0, 1-0) at Lena-Winslow (1-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Steamers: Fulton’s 28-0 win over Forreston was the only Week 1 shutout in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference as the Steamers recovered two fumbles in the red zone and intercepted a pass. Dom Kramer had one touchdown rushing and one passing, and Braedon Meyers had a kickoff return touchdown, forced fumble and fumble recovery. Skylier Crooks had a rushing touchdown, fumble recovery and interception.

About the Panthers: Lena-Winslow spoiled Morrison’s NUIC debut last week with a 32-6 win in Morrison. L-W won last year’s matchup 32-8

FND pick: Lena-Winslow

Morrison (0-1) at Galena (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Mustangs: Morrison lost 32-6 to Lena-Winslow in their NUIC debut last week. They were shut out until the third quarter and struggled to stop the run in the loss.

About the Pirates: Galena opened the season with a 22-6 loss to Eastland-Pearl City.

FND pick: Morrison

Dakota (0-1) at Forreston (0-1, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Dakota dropped a nonconference game 49-0 to Dwight co-op to open the season.

About the Cardinals: Forreston was shut out 28-0 by Fulton last week. The Cardinals averaged just 4 yards per carry and threw two interceptions in the loss.

FND pick: Forreston

Eastland-Pearl City (1-0, 1-0) at Du-Pec (1-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cougars: EPC beat Galena 22-6 last week as Jaxsyn Kempel and Jackson Corbin each had two rushing touchdowns. The Cougars won despite averaging just 3.3 yards per carry.

About the Rivermen: Du-Pec opened the season with a 32-26 win over Stockton. Cooper Hoffman had 78 yards rushing and 266 yards passing and four touchdowns.

FND pick: Du-Pec

Nonconference

Niles Notre Dame (1-0) at Sterling (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Dons: Notre Dame was 2-7 last year and opened this season with a 15-13 win over Chicago St. Patrick.

About the Golden Warriors: Sterling opened the season with a 28-9 loss to Metamora. ... Sterling struggled punting the ball and finishing drives after settling for a field goal after getting down to the 1-yard line; they had another long touchdown called back by penalty. ... Drew Nettleton passed for 208 yards, and slot receiver Kaedon Phillips (45 yards receiving) led the backfield with only 20 rushing yards. ... Quincy Maas was the leading receiver with four catches for 113 yards.

FND pick: Sterling

Hall (0-1) at Erie-Prophetstown (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Red Devils: Hall lost coach Logan Larson’s first game 42-14 to Orion in a Three Rivers crossover. … The Red Devils allowed the opening kickoff to be returned 75 yards for a score. Hall responded with a 65-yard TD run by Braden Curran just 18 seconds later. …. The Chargers led 22-7 after one quarter and 36-14 at halftime. … Braden Curran ran for 89 yards on 13 carries, and Jack Curran rushed for 62 yards and a score on seven attempts. … Dylon Glyn completed 2 of 3 passes for 63 yards, and Jack Jablonski caught one pass for 42 yards. … The Red Devils allowed 413 offensive yards.

About the Panthers: Erie-Prophetstown opened the season with a 13-6 victory over Kewanee in a Three Rivers crossover. … The Panthers led 13-0 at halftime. Keegan Winckler scored both touchdowns for E-P.

FND pick: Erie-Prophetstown

Mendota (0-1) at Newman (0-1)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday at Sterling High School

About the Trojans: Mendota lost 23-12 to Riverdale in a Three Rivers crossover. The Trojans beat Riverdale for their only win in 2023. … Mendota trailed 16-0 at halftime and got on the board when Corbin Furar scored on a 1-yard run with 5:14 left in the third. He added a 51-yard TD run as time expired. Furar finished with 78 rushing yards on 11 carries. … The Trojans ran for 168 yards and threw for 129. … Braiden Freeman ran for 66 yards on eight attempts, caught five passes for 45 yards and completed his only pass attempt for 8 yards. … Mendota allowed 226 rushing yards and 48 passing yards.

About the Comets: Newman lost 28-14 to Princeton in a Three Rivers crossover. The Comets had been shut out in the previous three meetings. … Newman trailed 21-0 with two minutes left in the first half before Briar Ivey scored on a 1-yard run – set up by a 48-yard pass from Evan Bushman to Brady Williamson – with 1:14 left. The Comets added a 28-yard TD pass from Bushman to George Jungerman in the fourth quarter. … Newman could not get its running game going, being held to minus 39 yards. Bushman competed 8 of 12 passes for 190 yards with two interceptions. … Newman turned the ball over three times.

FND pick: Newman

Bureau Valley (1-0) at Ridgeview-Lexington (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Storm: Bureau Valley hits the road for another Lincoln Trail/Prairieland crossover after beating United 48-21 to start the season. The Storm led 14-7 at halftime but pulled away in the final two quarters with 14 points in the third and 20 points in the fourth. … Elijah Endress rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries, while Brady Hartz ran for 94 yards and two scores on 11 attempts. The Storm finished with 350 rushing yards. … Bryce Helms completed 4 of 7 passes for 74 yards and a TD with an interception. … The Storm defense allowed 137 rushing yards and 109 passing yards.

About the Mustangs: Ridgeview-Lexington lost 7-0 to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in a nonconference game in Week 1. … The Mustangs were held to 23 rushing yards, with Owen Rice running 14 times for 19 yards. … R-L quarterback Drake Powell completed 13 of 25 passes for 164 yards. Karder Cross caught seven passes for 67 yards. … The Mustangs allowed 150 rushing yards and 55 passing yards and a touchdown through the air.

FND pick: Bureau Valley

8-man

Milledgeville (1-0) at Alden-Hebron (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Missiles: Milledgeville is coming off an 80-8 win over AFC. Micah Toms-Smith had a kickoff return touchdown, two punt return touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in the win.

About the Giants: Alden-Hebron is coming off a 36-22 win over Orangeville. Wyatt Armbrust led the Giants with 88 yards rushing on 19 attempts.

FND pick: Milledgeville

Christian Life (0-1) at Ashton-Franklin Center (0-1)

About the Eagles: Christian Life lost 6-0 in overtime to Hiawatha to open the season.

About the Raiders: Ashton-Franklin Center lost 80-8 to Milledgeville after giving up a kick return touchdown and two punt return touchdowns.

FND pick: Christian Life

West Carroll (1-0, 1-0) at Hiawatha (1-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Thunder: West Carroll snapped a 24-game losing streak dating to 2019 with a 64-14 victory over River Ridge, the Thunder’s eight-man debut. It was the first win for coach Abelardo Sustaita, former assistant at Amboy. Aiden Buchholz led the way for the Thunder on the ground as the team focused on the running attack.

About the Hawks: Hiawatha faces a West Carroll team it faced in a scrimmage two weeks ago. The defense is coming off an overtime shutout in a 6-0 win against Rockford Christian Life. Quarterback Aiden Cooper had the only score, a 6-yard run to start the overtime. Camden Rasmus and Braden Ross had sacks on RCL’s OT drive to preserve the win. Coach Kenny McPeek said the Hawks need to clean up some penalties on offense. He felt the team had penalties negate what could have been as many as three touchdowns.

FND pick: West Carroll

Polo (1-0) at River Ridge (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Marcos: Polo beat South Beloit 44-8 to open the season. Gus Mumford led the Marcos with 140 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and JT Stephenson added 100 yards and two touchdowns.

About the Wildcats: River Ridge fell 64-14 to West Carroll to open the season. The Wildcats struggled to stop the run against a West Carroll team making its debut in 8-man.

FND pick: Polo

Amboy co-op (1-0) at West Prairie (0-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Clippers: Amboy defeated Ridgewood for the third time in the past two seasons in Week 1, winning 38-6. … The Clippers racked up 412 offensive yards, with 356 coming on the ground. … Josh McKendry had a big opening game, running for 129 yards and three touchdowns on eight attempts. … Quinn Leffelman (100 yards, 15 carries) and Brayden Klein (110 yards, 12 carries) also eclipsed the century mark for Amboy. … Eddie Jones completed all four of his passes for 67 yards and two TDs.

About the Cyclones: West Prairie lost 36-22 to Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland in its opener. … The Cyclones allowed 299 rushing yards and 68 passing yards. … West Prairie went 6-3 last season and did not qualify for the Illinois 8-Man Football Association playoffs.

FND pick: Amboy