Sauk Valley area football preview capsules for Week 1 of the 2024 season

Big Northern Conference

Stillman Valley at Dixon

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Dukes: Dixon is coming off a 9-2 season and looking to reach the playoffs for a 10th straight year. The Dukes have a new starting quarterback in Cullen Shaner, who played receiver last year and takes the reigns from his brother Tyler (1,552 yards and 17 TDs passing, 743 yards and 15 TDs rushing last year). Dixon’s leading rusher, Aiden Wiseman (1,241 yards, 12 TDs rushing) also graduated, but the Dukes return a number of backs with varsity experience. Dixon returns eight starters on defense.

About the Cardinals: This is Stillman Valley’s 75th year of playing football. The Cardinals went 6-5, 5-4 last season. Dixon won last year’s matchup, 28-14.

Friday Night Drive pick: Dixon

Oregon at North Boone

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hawks: Oregon finished 5-5, 5-4 last season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2014. One of those wins was a 6-0 victory over North Boone to open the season. The Hawks return eight starters on offense and six on defense and feature four three-year starters in Jack Washburn, Josh Crandall, Hunter Bartel and Briggs Sellers.

About the Vikings: North Boone went 6-4, 6-3 last season, finishing third in the conference; its highest win total since the Vikings went 8-3 in 2018. The Vikings look to replace a number of players lost to graduation, including most of the line. The Vikings also have a new starting quarterback, RJ Wolski.

Friday Night Drive pick: Oregon

Byron at Rock Falls

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Byron steamrolled its way to 14-0 last season en route to the Class 3A state title. The Tigers’ goal is to repeat as they return all-state fullback Caden Considine and all-conference running back Brayden Knoll.

About the Rockets: Rock Falls went 2-7, 2-7 last season and has not had a winning season since 2009. The Rockets return 11 seniors, including quarterback Easton Canales and wide receiver Austin Castaneda.

Friday Night Drive pick: Byron

Northwest Upstate Illini Conference

Fulton at Forreston

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Steamers: Fulton went 6-4, 5-3 last season and took fourth in the NUIC. Forreston won the matchup 22-18 last season in Week 1. Senior Dom Kramer is back at QB this year after throwing for 1,119 yards and 16 touchdowns with 300 yards rushing. Skylier Crooks is back after leading the team with 500 yards rushing.

About the Cardinals: Forreston has won eight games the past four full seasons, falling to powerhouse Lena-Winslow in the playoffs the past three years. Coach Kenyon Janicke said there are eight seniors who will see significant playing time.

Friday Night Drive pick: Fulton

Eastland-Pearl City at Galena

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Pirates: Galena returns eight starters on offense and defense, including seven all-conference selections. Galena started 2-0 last season before six straight losses.

About the Cougars: EPC returns 10 players on offense and nine on defense after going 3-6, 2-6 last season. EPC has not reached the playoffs since 2018′s run to the state semifinals and 12-1 finish. The Cougars will look to have a better start this season after going 0-5 to open last year.

Friday Night Drive pick: EPC

Lena-Winslow at Morrison

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Mustangs: Morrison is making its NUIC debut this season after a 9-2 season and competing in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference. The Mustangs are led by senior quarterback Colton Bielema and speedy tailback Brady Anderson, who rushed for 1,026 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.

About the Panthers: Le-Win is the defending NUIC champion and was state runner-up last season in Class 1A, going 13-1, 8-0. The Panthers have not lost more than two games since 2016.

Friday Night Drive pick: Morrison

Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Conference

Bureau Valley at United

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Storm: Bureau Valley joins the Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Conference Large Division this fall and opens play with a crossover in Monmouth. The Storm beat Erie-Prophetstown 26-7 in last year’s season opener. Bureau Valley went 4-5 last fall a year after going 0-9. Bryce Helms returns for his third season as the team’s starting quarterback. He also was an all-conference defensive back last year. RB/LB Elijah Endress ran for 738 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

About the Red Storm: United has a new coach in Andrew Goodwin, who was an assistant coach at Normal Community the past four seasons. The Red Storm went 3-6 and 2-7 in 2022 following a Class 1A playoff appearance in 2021. United started 2-0 last season before losing six of its final seven games.

Friday Night Drive pick: Bureau Valley

Nonconference

Metamora at Sterling

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Golden Warriors: Sterling is coming off a 5-6 season, matching its fewest number of wins in a full season under coach Jon Schlemmer. Sterling is led by returning senior quarterback Drew Nettleton and two-way athlete Kaedon Phillips, a speedy slot receiver and returning all-conference cornerback.

About the Redbirds: Metamora is coming off an 8-3 season, its most wins since 2018. The Redbirds are expected to be a run-heavy team offensively with a multiplayer attack led by junior tailback Jaiduan Cranford, who rushed for 1,202 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Metamora

Newman at Princeton

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Princeton went 10-2, 5-0 last season and has won six straight Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division titles, and the Tigers were predicted to win the championship once again in the BCR preseason coaches’ poll. The Tigers have won four straight games over Newman, including shutouts in each of the past three seasons (20-0 in 2023, 37-0 in 2022 and 41-0 in 2021). Princeton returns most of its top offensive weapons from last season, including tight end Noah LaPorte (517 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns in 2023), a Northwestern recruit, and running backs Casey Etheridge (1,897 yards, 29 TDs) and Ace Christiansen (738 yards, 8 TDs). Three-year starting tackle Cade Odell will anchor the offensive line. Princeton’s defense returns several of its top tacklers, including Arthur Burden (84 tackles), Ian Morris (83 tackles) and Common Green (73 tackles).

About the Comets: Newman went 7-3, 3-2 last season and was picked to finished second in the Three Rivers Rock in a preseason coaches poll. The Comets return several key defenders, including linebacker Daniel Kelly, who led the team in tackles in each of the past two seasons, and cornerback Cody McBride, who had three interceptions last year. … Senior Brady Williamson will be the Comets’ lead running back. … Evan Bushman returns for his third season as the team’s QB after throwing for more than 1,500 yards and 14 TDs last fall.

Friday Night Drive pick: Princeton

Erie-Prophetstown at Kewanee

About the Panthers: E-P went 3-6, 3-3 last season and lost to Kewanee 28-0 in last year’s matchup. The Panthers add a group of juniors that went 8-1 as sophomores. Leading the returning players is senior running back/defensive back Demetree Larsen. The two-way first team All-Three Rivers Athletic Conference pick rushed for a team-high 627 yards with four touchdowns last season and had 402 receiving yards with four TD catches.

About the Boilermakers: Kewanee went 8-2, 4-1 last season, losing only to Princeton in conference play in coach Matt Taylor’s first season. The team features 20 seniors with multiple three-year starters on both sides of the ball.

Friday Night Drive pick: Kewanee

8-man football

Ridgewood at Amboy co-op

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Clippers: Amboy opens with a rematch of last year’s Illinois 8-Man Football Association state title game, which the Clippers won 74-22. Amboy also beat Ridgewood 48-42 during the regular season last fall. … The Clippers return quarterback Eddie Jones, who threw for over 1,200 yards and 22 touchdowns last year, and running back/linebacker Quinn Leffelman, who rushed for 913 yards and 18 touchdowns while making 83 tackles (33 solo) with 14 sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

About the Spartans: Ridgewood is 19-5 since joining eight-man football for the 2022 season, with two of the losses coming to Amboy last season. … The Spartans have won both of their season openers in eight-man football, winning 44-0 last year and 54-14 in 2022.

Friday Night Drive pick: Amboy

Ashton-Franklin Center at Milledgeville

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Raiders: AFC went 1-8 last season and has a new coach this season in Dave Smith, who brings 35 years of coaching experience before initially retiring four years ago. He previously coached Dixon for nine seasons.

About the Missiles: Milledgeville lost only to Amboy in the regular season last year but is looking to reload after the graduation of three-time all-state quarterback Connor Nye, the Illinois 8-Man Football Association’s all-time leader in passing yards (4,244), passing TDs (75) and total TDs (112). The Missiles return a stable of productive tailbacks in Micah Toms-Smith, Spencer Nye, and Konner Johnson, along with tight end and pass rusher Karter Livengood.

Friday Night Drive pick: Milledgeville

River Ridge at West Carroll

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Thunder: This is West Carroll’s first season under coach Abelardo Sustaita and first in eight-man football. West Carroll is looking to snap a 24-game losing skid going back to the 2019 season.

About the Wildcats: River Ridge went 5-4 last season with some lopsided wins as well as losses.

Friday Night Drive pick: West Carroll

South Beloit at Polo

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Marcos: The Marcos look to reload after losing QB Brock Soltow to graduation; he was the two-time SVM Football Player of the Year with three straight all-state seasons. Polo reached the eight-man semifinals before losing 40-6 to eventual state champion Amboy.

About the Sobos: South Beloit went 6-3 in the regular season last year after starting 5-0.

Friday Night Drive pick: Polo