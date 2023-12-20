McHenry County area: Marian Central’s dynamic duo signs together

Marian Central football players Rylan Dolter, Christian Bentancur and Cale McThenia prepare to sign their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday morning before school. Dolter will play lacrosse at NCAA Division II Montavello (Ala.), Bentancur (Clemson) and McThenia (Northern Iowa) will play football. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

WOODSTOCK – Marian Central quarterback Cale McThenia sat at a table with his favorite two targets, Rylan Dolter and Christian Bentancur, as the three took care of the formality of signing their National Letters of Intent Wednesday morning before school.

“As a kid you want to go play football at the highest level,” said McThenia, who signed NCAA Division I Northern Iowa. “The whole journey through high school was crazy, the experience. High school football is probably the best football you’re ever going to play. I’m just blessed for it all and appreciate everybody who helped me on my journey to get where I am today.”

Two of those, in particular, who helped him on the field were Bentancur and Dolter, who caught almost 60% of his 415 completions the last two seasons. Bentancur signed with Clemson, where he will play tight end. Dolter signed with D-II University of Montavello (Ala.) where he will play lacrosse.

Wednesday was the first day of the early signing period for football. Athletes can sign in other sports at any time from Nov. 8 on.

McThenia and Bentancur formed one of the most potent passing duos in area football history. Bentancur (6-foot-5, 235 pounds) caught 92 passes for 1,345 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. McThenia (6-3, 215) led the area with 3,108 passing yards and 39 touchdowns.

Both chose their schools last winter, with Bentancur announcing in January and McThenia about three weeks later.

“It’s real exciting. As a kid I dreamed about this, it’s good it’s finally coming true,” Bentancur said. “There’s going to be a lot of hard work put into it. It’s going to be a grind, but it’s going to be fun.

“(Clemson’s) program in general, the culture they have, the atmosphere, the way they do things the right way. Coach (Dabo) Swinney and his staff do things the right way and really care about their players, not just for football, but after football.”

McThenia will step into another pass-happy offense that a fifth-year quarterback ran last season.

“They have a really good passing offense. They throw it like 38 times a game. A lot of Air Raid,” McThenia said. “(Offensive coordinator) Coach Bodie (Reeder) told me a bunch of plans for us, to get me in the offense as soon as possible. They offered me early too and hadn’t seen me work out. I liked the location and playing in the dome, I don’t have to worry about the weather. It’s a competitive (Missouri Valley) conference.”

Bentancur’s numbers were sensational. He finished his career with 231 receptions, fifth on the IHSA list. His 3,867 yards is second and his 51 touchdown receptions is third. He was the 2023 Northwest Herald Football Player of the Year.

McThenia started for two seasons and threw for 5,662 yards with 66 touchdowns, while completing 62.7% of his passes.

Both players were Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 2A All-Staters.

Dolter was second in the area this season with 52 catches and hauled in 42 balls as a junior.

“It’s super special to have them,” Hurricanes coach Liam Kirwan said. “Good group of guys, big-time pieces in our program, it’s exciting to see them go off and do great things. We have big shoes to fill, we’ll be young this year.”

Bentancur and McThenia are playing basketball their senior seasons and will leave in June for college summer school and football workouts.

Bentancur, a four-star recruit, will room with defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler, another four-star player, from Georgia.

“We’ve talked a lot on visits and we’re really close,” Bentancur said.

McThenia will room with Briggs Hughston, a tight end from West Plains, Mo., with whom he became friends on their recruiting visits.