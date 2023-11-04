IHSA Class 6A playoffs: Geneva routs Lake Forest, advances to quarterfinals

Geneva's Troy Velez (4) looks for running room as Lake Forest's Timotei Dan (35) dives to take him down during the IHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday November 3, 2023 in Lake Forest. (Brian Hill bhill@dailyherald.com)

LAKE FOREST – Lake Forest was the only place to see Class 6A second-round playoff action Friday night. If one attended specifically to watch Nate Stempowski and visiting Geneva, there would have been no disappointment afterward.

The Vikings crushed the host Scouts 42-7 to advance to the quarterfinals against the winner of Saturday’s game between Cary-Grove and Highland Park.

“I told the kids today I thought this was probably one of our best games of the year,” Vikings coach Boone Thorgesen said. “And that’s what you want to see as a coach when you’re in November, and that’s what you want to see from your team when you want to make a deep playoff run: To play your best games at the end, and I thought that was one of them today, so I’m super proud of them.”

Geneva (9-2) started slowly, getting its only touchdown of the first quarter on a 9-yard run by Michael Rumoro, who had 46 yards on seven carries. But as the rain came and then started coming down harder, the Vikings found another gear.

Geneva's Michael Loberg (9) celebrates his touchdown with Finnegan Weppner (8) during the IHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday November 3, 2023 in Lake Forest. (Brian Hill bhill@dailyherald.com)

In the second quarter, Stempowski threw for two touchdown passes and handed the ball off to Troy Velez at the goal line for another score. The senior quarterback set up two of the Vikings’ three second quarter scores on runs of 58 and 19 yards.

Stempowski ultimately picked up 164 yards on 11 keepers and 115 yards on 9-of-12 passing with five of those completions going to Finn Weppner for 72 yards.

“I make moves, I make cuts and make people miss,” Stempowski said. “I’m just quick.”

Lake Forest (6-5) got its best first half scoring chance midway through the second quarter when the offense drew an offsides penalty by Geneva to get into field goal range. However, Timotei Dan missed a 31-yard attempt, setting up one of the Vikings’ scoring drives.

Geneva's Nate Stempowski (3) moves the ball upfield during the IHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday November 3, 2023 in Lake Forest. (Brian Hill bhill@dailyherald.com)

The start of the second half belonged to the Vikings’ special teams as the unit blocked back-to-back punt attempts by Collin Blocki. Tommy Diamond recovered the first at the Scouts’ 28-yard line to set up a 26-yard touchdown reception by Velez after Stempowski was hit as he threw. The second resulted in a touchdown for Rocco Dileonardi and a running clock.

“What a fun way to end a game,” Thorgeson said. “And what a fun way to celebrate a win when you got your two senior captains both return punt blocks.”

Danny Van Camp had the most productive offensive game for Lake Forest, completing 9-of-19 passes for 93 yards. The Scouts’ best rusher was Graham Garrigan, whose 11 carries resulted in 55 yards.

Ben Merfeld spoiled the Vikings’ shutout bid in the fourth quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run.