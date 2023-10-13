Marengo’s Alten Bergbreiter set to return after suffering neck injury last month

When medical personnel at Park Ridge’s Advocate Lutheran General Hospital told Marengo junior Alten Bergbreiter last month that he might return to football by Week 8, it seemed extremely optimistic.

Perhaps the neurological specialists wanted to keep Bergbreiter’s spirits up by offering the best-case scenario.

Bergbreiter, who plays wide receiver, defensive back and kicks for the Indians, saw it as a challenge.

After one of the scariest scenes from the local football season, Bergbreiter being helicoptered off of Johnburg’s field Sept. 15 with a neck injury, he plans to return when the Indians (3-4, 2-2) host Sandwich (5-2, 3-2) at 3 p.m. Saturday in a Kishwaukee River Conference/Interstate 8 Blue Division game.

“I believed it would happen from the night I woke up and could be back,” Bergbreiter said Monday. “I knew I was going to be back this year. It made me realize what happened a lot more than just shrugging it off. How lucky I really am to play again, let alone play already.”

Bergbreiter, who started playing football last season as a kicker, was having the best game of his life at Johnsburg. He returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and booted a 36-yard field goal.

But he was hit hard after a reception in front of Marengo’s bench. His mother Lisa described it as her son’s body went forward, but his head went backward.

Players and fans on both sides were silent as Bergbreiter laid on the ground. EMTs eventually called for a helicopter to take Bergbreiter to a hospital equipped to handle neurological emergencies.

Throughout the night, Marengo coaches, players and fans heard there were favorable signs about their teammate. The Indians rallied to win the game, scoring the winning touchdown just after Bergbreiter had left for a 25-18 triumph.

The Indians recorded a video which Bergbreiter, who had to lay with his neck immobilized for 24 hours, viewed at the hospital.

Lisa Bergbreiter said her son was cleared last week and returned to practice, without contact, last Wednesday. He can engage in full practice Tuesday.

“We can trust him. It kind of scared him too, he doesn’t want to end up where he couldn’t play at all,” she said. “He followed everything and erred on the side of caution. Being his mother I will be a nervous wreck. But I don’t want to hold him back. He’s done everything he is supposed to do from the doctors to making up his school work. He had gotten behind and has a few honors classes.

“He’s done everything to get himself back to where he should be. I don’t want to hold him back. I’m not going to lie, though, I’m going to be petrified if he does more than kicking. Anytime anybody gets close to him, I’ll probably flinch a little bit. But I’m happy for him.”

Since Bergbreiter was concussed, he experienced some problems with bright lights and loud noises. A week after the injury, he attended Marengo’s homecoming dance for part of the night wearing noise-reducing headphones and sunglasses.

Bergbreiter was able to stop wearing both a week ago and says he is 100%.

“I’ve been able to run, no contact, just receiving and kicking,” he said. “I’m pretty sure [it will be more than kicking]. Wherever I’m needed. I should be back fully.”