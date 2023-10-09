McHenry County notes: Jacobs’ Caden DuMelle sets school rushing record with huge game at Crystal Lake Central

Sophomore Caden DuMelle has turned in some highly productive games at running back and has led Jacobs in rushing the entire season.

DuMelle has some of the speed on the outside that reminded Golden Eagles coach Brian Zimmerman of former back Ben Ludlum, who led the area in rushing in 2021 with 1,732 yards.

Since DuMelle was switched to fullback in Jacobs’ three-back set a few games ago, behind quarterback Daniel Curran, he has flourished even more.

DuMelle carried 31 times for a school-record 302 yards and four touchdowns as the Golden Eagles rolled past Crystal Lake Central 41-14 in their Fox Valley Conference game Friday night.

DuMelle (5-foot-10, 190 pounds) had all four of his touchdowns in the first half, including runs of 55 and 56 yards. The Tigers had no answer for stopping him.

On Jacobs’ first series, DuMelle broke through the line on fourth-and-4 from the Eagles’ 45, ran over a defender and broke right to take it all the way. That play set the tone for the game.

“It took us a while to get the offense rolling, find out who fits where,” said Zimmerman, whose team is 4-3 overall and 4-3 in the FVC. “DuMelle wasn’t really a fullback at first, he was more of a halfback. We found out he’s a pretty good fullback. He reminds me of Ludlum, but at the fullback position.”

With DuMelle’s record performance, he took the area rushing lead with 942 yards, ahead of Hampshire’s Cole Klawikowski (889) and Richmond-Burton’s Braxtin Nellessen (868). His previous best game was 13 carries for 252 yards and four touchdowns in a Week 5 victory over Dundee-Crown, 55-26.

“That was Caden doing what he’s special at,” Jacobs tight end Grant Stec said. “Our offensive line, and me and PJ (Barnes, at tight ends), we’re blocking well and they couldn’t stop us.”

DuMelle just smiled when asked about hitting 300 yards.

“It’s nice,” he said. “Let’s do it next week.”

Much appreciated: Zimmerman feels for Stec, the 6-foot-6, 245-pound senior who is committed to Wisconsin, for his work on the offensive and defensive lines.

While the Eagles heavily emphasize the run, Stec’s targets as a receiver are limited. He has 15 catches for 123 yards, but he still stands out as a blocker and on defense.

“If anybody should be mad, it should be Grant Stec,” Zimmerman said. “I feel really bad we’re not getting him the ball. We’re fortunate to have a kid like him.”

Huntley players celebrate their one-point win over Cary-Grove during a Fox Valley Conference game Saturday. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Fantastic finish: Huntley’s 29-28 victory over Cary-Grove on Saturday was one of the most dramatic finishes ever in an FVC regular-season game.

The Red Raiders (6-1, 6-1) scored on the final play of regulation with quarterback Braylon Bower hitting wide receiver Jake Witt for a 10-yard touchdown.

Huntley then went for the two-point conversion, with Bower again connecting with Witt, who was grabbed by C-G defensive back PJ Weaver as they went toward the right sideline and took out the line judge on the play.

After an officials’ conference, the conversion was ruled good and Huntley had the victory.

“Cary-Grove’s an unbelievable program,” Raiders coach Mike Naymola said. “They always have been. They always will be. Hats off to them.

“They play a real physical game, and it makes us elevate our game and our physicality. Games like this prepare us for the playoffs. We’re happy we came out on top, but either way this one goes, it’s one for the ages.”

Huntley trailed by 14 points in the fourth quarter, but scored, then came up with a defensive stop to get the ball back on its 23 with 3:22 remaining.

“We had to score, that’s what I was thinking,” Huntley defensive back-receiver Zack Garifo said. “Try to get open and do do whatever we could. They were hitting us hard out there. We knew we had to score.”

Both of the losses for C-G (5-2, 5-2) have been by one point, the first was a 21-20 decision to Prairie Ridge.

“Offensively, I felt like we played very well, we moved the ball,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a couple times. When you play good teams, like you saw with Prairie Ridge and Huntley, you do that and it comes back to bite you. They had no turnovers, we dropped two interceptions. We didn’t recover two fumbles, and we had a fumble.”

Cary-Grove's Peyton Seaburg runs for a touchdown during a Fox Valley Conference game Saturday. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Odd stat: C-G was quite efficient with two scoring drives in the first half for a 14-7 lead, but the Raiders actually possessed the ball more in the game. Huntley finished with 77 offensive plays to C-G’s 30.

Part of that was C-G running back Andrew Prio’s one-play drive on which he raced for a 57-yard touchdown.

Just for kicks: Hampshire junior kicker Charlie Terriquez, who plays for the Whip-Purs’ soccer team, booted three field goals, including an overtime game-winner for a 23-20 victory over Dundee-Crown on Friday.

Terriquez kicked a 33-yarder in the game, then a 36-yarder in the final seconds of regulation to make it 20-20. In overtime, Hampshire had the ball first and Terriquez made an 18-yard kick that stood up for the win.

“It was a great night for him and for us,” Whips coach Shane Haak said. “He made some clutch kicks. He’s missed some long ones, but he’s been real consistent on PATs all season.”

Lessons learned for Rockets: Richmond-Burton had a bit of a Rockets’ red glare after a 35-7 loss in Week 6 at unbeaten Morris. The Rockets showed a renewed focus and kept their sights on the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue Division prize with a 48-0 win at Johnsburg where the final 21 minutes were played with a running clock.

“It was a big eye-opener for a lot of people. Last year we beat (Morris) 34-7, and to have the same thing happen to us was heartbreaking,” R-B senior linebacker Luke Rendtorff said. “It was an eye-opener for everybody and everyone realized that we have to take everything seriously.

“Not that we didn’t take Morris seriously. Maybe it was because of last season, because we knew they would be a good team. That’s what coach [Mike Noll] told us all the last year. We’re still searching for why we came out like that.”

There were no complaints on how R-B (6-1, 4-0 KRC/I-8 Blue) started against Johnsburg. The defense forced two three-and-outs and the other possession ended on the third play when Rendtorff forced a fumble recovered by Ryan Wisniewski. The offense got three touchdowns in 11 plays and Jeff Lehn had 2 kickoffs for touchbacks.

R-B’s first-team offense scored on all six of its possessions and converted 5 of 6 third downs. The only one it missed was an 11-yard run by Jack Martens on third-and-12 and the fourth down was converted by Braxtin Nellessen in an 88-yard scoring drive.

“With great energy and focus comes execution,” Noll said after his team gained 343 yards on only 47 plays and had just one penalty for 5 yards. “Last week penalties were drive-killers, and we didn’t finish drives. We talked that we can’t have penalties. I thought we played well. We did what we wanted to do to get back on the right path.”

If the Rockets and Rochelle (5-2, 4-0) win their respective games with Harvard and Plano next week it would set up a season-ending showdown for the title on Oct. 20 at Richmond.

A.J. airs it out: After getting hit with three touchdowns in the first 7:35 on Friday night, Johnsburg responded with a drive to the R-B 4 where junior A.J. Bravieri hit passes of 61 yards to sophomore Mario Zakrzewski and 13 yards to sophomore Carter Block. But that drive stalled and its final drive of the game from its 20 also ended 4 yards shy of the end zone as time ran out in a 48-0 loss.

“I felt we had some good looks and our quarterback made some good decisions tonight,” said Johnsburg coach Sam Lesniak. “We need to be able to finish drives. We couldn’t finish drives.”

Bravieri passed for 211 of Johnsburg’s 257 total yards. He also had completions of 47 yards to sophomore Ashton Stern and 36 yards to freshman Duke Mays.

“I thought A.J. played well,” Lesniak said. “A.J. made the right decisions and gave us a lot of opportunities for some positive plays.”

Johnsburg junior rushing leader Brent Centnarowicz tried to go offensively on an injured ankle in the first series but didn’t carry the ball and ended up limited to spot duty on defense. Centnarowicz (373 yards, 4 TDs) did not play on offense in Week 6.

Joining 200 Club: Marian Central wide receiver Christian Bentancur hauled in a career-high 16 catches for 212 yards and a touchdown, which moved him to 203 career receptions, putting him 10th on the IHSA career list.

Bentancur is the 11th player to reach 200 catches and now is seven behind Crete-Monee’s Laquon Treadwell.

• Marty Maciaszek contributed to this report.